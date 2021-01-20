Tennessee-UConn. It was one of the biggest rivalries in college sports in its prime. And it’s coming back to Knoxville this Thursday, Jan. 21.
The Tennessee and the University of Connecticut women’s basketball teams met each January for 12 years, as the games thrust college women’s basketball into the spotlight.
Then in 2007, right in the heart of the rivalry, the series was canceled, before being renewed last season as a part of the two-year Basketball Hall of Fame Revival Series. This new Revival Series was put on to call back to the old rivalry, but also in honor of the late Pat Summitt, the Lady Vols’ legendary head coach, and her foundation, the Pat Summitt Foundation, which is dedicated to finding a cure to Alzheimer’s, the disease that Summitt died from in 2016.
In fact, part of the proceeds from the Revival Series will go to the Foundation, as well as the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame.
The biggest reason for this rivalry’s popularity had to be the two coaches, Summitt of Tennessee and Geno Auriemma of UConn, two of the most successful coaches in NCAA Division I college basketball history. Summitt finished her career with 1,098 wins, the most ever at her retirement, eight NCAA championships and was the Naismith College Coach of the Year six times.
“I think right now, we get to relive a lot of those moments,” Tennessee head coach Kellie Harper said on Summitt. “They’re playing a lot of videos, it’s really cool. And it’s tough at times too. To remember what we’ve lost. Because obviously, she meant a lot to me, she meant a lot to our program, she meant a lot to the women’s basketball world, but I’ll be honest with you, sports and women in general.”
Auriemma, on the other hand, tied Summitt’s win total of 1,098 with UConn’s last victory and has a chance to pass Summitt with their upcoming game versus Butler. He also has 11 NCAA titles and seven Naismith Coach of the Year awards to his name.
Summitt and Auriemma brought their own fiery personalities to the series, adding to what was an already intense on-the-court rivalry. Summitt was the quieter of the pair, while the UConn head coach has never been afraid to speak his mind.
According to an Auriemma interview from 2008, the main reason Summitt canceled the UConn-Tennessee series in the first place was because she believed Auriemma had committed a recruiting violation, which was never totally confirmed.
“She accused us of cheating at recruiting,” Auriemma said in that interview. “She doesn't have the courage to say it publicly. So yeah, Geno does know. And I've said it.”
Summitt, however, publicly said that her reasoning was to let schools develop other rivalries.
Despite the intense battles on the court, each coach admired their counterpart, and it made for entertaining basketball, something college women’s basketball desperately needed at that time.
The Lady Vols and the Huskies have played 23 times, and it is one of the few all-time series Tennessee trails in, 14-9. The first game dates back to Jan. 16, 1995; UConn took the first meetup, 77-66, in Storrs, Connecticut. The Huskies won the next two meetings, including the infamous (at least in Tennessee) 1996 regular season game, in which they ended Tennessee’s 69-game home win streak with a 59-53 win.
The Lady Vols won five of the next seven games, knocking off the Huskies in 1997 and in the 1998 NCAA Tournament en route to a championship; Kellie Harper, then Kellie Jolly, scored 19 points in the ‘97 semifinal. And in 1998, Tennessee defeated UConn as a part of its 39-0 perfect season, culminating in its third straight NCAA title.
UConn would take control of the series, winning eight of the next nine games from 2000 to 2004. Most notably was the 2002 Final Four matchup, in which the Huskies beat the Lady Vols 79-56, the largest margin of victory in the series in front of the largest crowd in women's history: 29,619 attendees.
Tennessee, however, took the last three contests in the original series, from 2005 to 2007. In 2006, the last time — before this Thursday — that the rivalry was played in Knoxville, Tennessee earned an 89-80 victory in front of the largest crowd ever for a regular-season women's game: 24,653 attendees. Of course, because of the pandemic, there will not be near this many fans in attendance, but it’s a good bet that the 4,000-seat capacity will be filled.
Last year, the first time these two schools had met in 13 years, UConn took the rematch, 60-45. The Lady Vols received good efforts from Rennia Davis (16 points, eight rebounds) and Jazmine Massengill (eleven points, five assists), and held a 31-28 lead at halftime, but ultimately fell to the then No. 3 team in the nation.
“When you’re growing up as a girls’ basketball player, you know about Tennessee, you know about UConn,” Davis said. “Those are two schools you know about. And in particular for me and all the returners, I know, just because we lost last year, it means just a little bit more to us this year.”
The Huskies were led by the Murfeesboro, Tennessee, native Crystal Dangerfield (14 points and four steals) and Aubrey Griffin (13 points and seven rebounds).
Tennessee looks to even the Revival Series this time around. The Lady Vols (9-2, 3-1 SEC) are ranked No. 23 in the nation, and are led by the duo of junior Rae Burrell the senior Davis. Burrell leads the Lady Vols in scoring, averaging 16.7 ppg., while Davis is second in that category with 14.2 ppg. and first on the team in rebounds, averaging 8.3 rbg.
UConn is the No. 4 team in the country. The Huskies are 7-0 overall and 6-0 in Big East play, though they have played just one of their last three games — an 87-50 win over Providence. UConn, as has Tennessee, has had several opponents struggle with the virus, resulting in canceled and postponed games.
The Huskies have five players averaging double figure scoring this season, the four-time Freshman of the Week Paige Bueckers (18.9), Olivia Nelson-Ododa (16.3), Christyn Williams (14.6), Aaliyah Edwards (10.2) and former Lady Vol Evina Westbrook (10.0).
Thursday will be the second and final game in the two-game Revival Series, marking the ten-year anniversary of “We Back Pat Week.” As exciting as this series is for women’s basketball, Harper gave no indication that the series would continue in the future.
So, if you’re back on campus and looking for something to do, try to get tickets to this rivalry rematch, to experience what college basketball was like in days before our time — or at least when we were too young to care.
Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET from Thompson-Boling Arena and will be broadcast on ESPN.