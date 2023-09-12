The WNBA regular season came to a close on Sunday, Sept. 10, opening the lane for the playoffs beginning on Wednesday, Sept. 13. A program with a prestigious past, the Lady Vol basketball team had six players in the league this season.
We’ll take a look at where those six are playing.
Candace Parker - Forward/Center - Las Vegas Aces
One of the more popular Lady Vols of all time and widely considered a top-five player in WNBA history, Parker finished up year No. 16 with a new team. Signing with the Las Vegas Aces in February, Parker brought a high-impact veteran presence to a team loaded with young stars.
Parker began the season playing in 18 games before an injury derailed the rest of her regular season. Across those 18 games, she put together nine points per game, 5.4 rebounds and 3.7 assists.
Parker was announced to be out indefinitely after suffering a foot fracture, so it is unsure at this time whether she will appear in any more games for the 34-6 Aces, who clinched the best record in the WNBA.
Diamond DeShields - Guard - Dallas Wings
A 6-foot-1 guard, DeShields concluded her sixth season in the league and her first as a member of the Dallas Wings. The third overall pick in 2018, DeShields has racked up an All-Star appearance already. This season, she was limited to just one preseason game after suffering a knee injury. In that game, DeShields posted five points, two rebounds and two assists.
Dallas wrapped up with a 22-18 record, clinching a playoff spot. However, DeShields’ season concluded before it got to start and has already been ruled out for the entirety of the 2023 playoffs.
Isabelle Harrison - Forward - Chicago Sky
Harrison is a 2015 Lady Vol draftee who completed her seventh regular season of professional basketball. Harrison, like DeShields, did not get the honor of playing a full season either. After just two preseason games, Harrison suffered a torn meniscus which sidelined her for the season. In the two games, she managed an average of 13 points, three rebounds and one assist.
The Chicago Sky clinched the final playoff spot at 18-22. However, Harrison will shift the focus to her 2024 season.
Rae Burrell - Guard/Forward - Los Angeles Sparks
The 6-1 Tennessee product was the Sparks’ ninth overall pick in the 2022 draft. Despite the high capital spent on her, Burrell has struggled to gain a role in Los Angeles. Appearing in 29 contests across the season and being waived and re-signed on two separate occasions, Burrell ended the regular season averaging 3.6 points, 1.2 rebound and 0.6 assists.
The Sparks finished 17-23, just one game out of playoff contention. Burrell’s sophomore season concludes as she will look to earn a role during the 2024 season.
Jordan Horston - Guard - Seattle Storm
Horston earned valuable reps in her rookie campaign after the Seattle Storm took her ninth overall in 2023. Starting 17 games across 36 appearances, Horston averaged 22.4 minutes per game. Among those minutes, she strung together 6.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists.
The Storm did not find a playoff spot at 11-29, but Horston will look for a breakout sophomore season with increased opportunities in 2024.
Mercedes Russell - Center - Seattle Storm
The tallest on this list at 6-foot-6, Russell made sure health was a big factor in her game this season. After missing nearly the entire year in 2022, Russell played in a career-high 37 games in 2023. In 37 games, she averaged five points, four rebounds and 1.3 assists.
The Storm did not make the playoffs, so Russell will look to build on another rewarding season in 2024.
Though many Lady Vols find themselves injured or not in the playoffs, you can still catch the start of the WNBA playoffs on Wednesday, Sept. 13 on ESPN.
