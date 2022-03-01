The Southeastern Conference announced Tuesday the postseason honors selected by the coaches and a trio of Lady Vols racked up accolades for their performances in the 2021-22 season.
Junior Jordan Horston was named to the All-SEC First Team, junior Tamari Key was selected to the All-SEC Second Team and All-Defensive Team and Sara Puckett was chosen for the All-Freshman Team.
This is the first time in Horston’s and Key’s career they acclaimed All-SEC honors. Key picked up All-Defensive Team honors for the second year in a row and Puckett became the third player under Kellie Harper to be named to the All-Freshman Team.
Horston leads the Lady Vols in scoring (16.2 ppg.), rebounding (9.4 rpg.), assists (4.0 apg.), steals (1.4 spg.) and double-doubles (12). Her season averages rank her eighth in the SEC in scoring, third in rebounding and ninth in assists per game.
Key is averaging 10.6 points, 8.4 rebounds and 3.72 blocks a game while shooting 60% from the field. She leads the nation in blocks this season with 108 and is second in the nation in blocks per game at 3.72.
Puckett is averaging 6.6 points and 3.6 rebounds a game while shooting 44%from the field and 70% from the free-throw line. She is one of only three Lady Vols to play in all 29 games, averaging 22.2 minutes per matchup.
The trio of Lady Vols begin play in the SEC Tournament this Friday at approximately 9:15 p.m. EST, against either No. 6 Georgia or the winner of No. 11 Alabama or No. 14 Auburn at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.