The No. 18 Tennessee women’s basketball team (12-3, 6-1 SEC) won a pair of games this past week, overcoming a 13-point deficit to beat Ole Miss on Thursday, and rolling past Florida on Sunday.
Here’s how the Lady Vols graded out.
Backcourt:
Tennessee started just two in its backcourt this week. Junior Rae Burrell at guard, and sophomore Jordan Horston at point. Both players were solid Thursday against Ole Miss, though Horston dropped off in production Sunday against Florida.
Against Ole Miss, Burrell scored 17 points, with grabbed three rebounds and two assists, however she did turn the ball over four times. Usually a sharpshooter, Burrell shot just 35.3 % on the night. She was also a perfect 6-6 from the free throw line, including two to ice the game with five seconds left.
Burrell kept up the good work Sunday afternoon, finishing second in scoring and just short of a double-double, with 21 points and nine rebounds. She shot the ball at a much better 50% from the field. Burrell’s ball-handling, however, did not improve, as she committed four more turnovers.
Horston had more of an up and down week at the one spot. She rebounded from a tough week against UConn and Kentucky, (four points on 20 shots), to fill up the stat sheet with 13 points, three rebounds, three assists, a block and a steal. After struggling to shoot, she was efficient, making 62.5% from the field and her lone three-point attempt.
Horston seemed to battle with a back injury Sunday afternoon, and was limited to just 26 minutes versus the Gators. She struggled to shoot again, making one of ten attempts for two points, though she did add fours assists, a block and a steal.
The pair of guards played quite well this week, even with Horston battling an injury.
Grade: B+
Frontcourt:
Senior Rennia Davis was Tennessee’s go-to option at the forward position. She was the team’s leading scorer in the Ole Miss game, and quietly put together a nice outing against Florida.
Thursday night, Davis was the team’s top player, scoring 21 points long with seven rebounds, three assists and two steals. She shot 53.3% from the field, though she missed all four three-point attempts she took. Davis was the only Lady Vol to play more than one minute against Ole Miss and not commit a turnover.
Davis started slowly in the Florida game, netting just one basket through the first half. As other Lady Vols took over the game, Davis quietly filled up her line. She ended with 14 points, seven rebounds, four assists, two blocks and a steal.
Sophomore Tamari Key had herself a fantastic week on Sunday’s performance alone, though she still contributed in the win over Ole Miss. Against the Rebels, she had seven points five rebounds and two blocks. Normally Tennessee’s most accurate scorer (70.1%), she shot just 42.9% from the field. Key also ended up in foul trouble, and was limited to just 26 minutes.
But did she ever bounce back against the Gators from a below average performance Thursday night. Key played the best game of her career, a triple-double of 23 points, 10 rebounds and 10 blocks, all career-high numbers. She led the team with 10 field goals made, and was a major reason for Tennessee’s win.
The freshman forward Marta Suárez, last week’s SEC Freshman of the Week, did not see much game action, after sustaining a foot injury. She played just one minute against Ole Miss before coming out of the remainder of the game. Tennessee started senior Kasiyahna Kushkituah in Suárez’s spot Sunday.
Kushkituah filled in nicely, playing a season high 34 minutes, totaling eight points, a team-high 12 rebounds, four assists and a block.
Grade: A-
Offense:
The Lady Vols put up good offensive numbers this past week for the most part. Tennessee made field goals versus Ole Miss and Florida at 46.3% and 44%, respectively. Not extremely great numbers, but good enough to get the job done. The Lady Vols again ran their offense from down low, scoring 38 points in the paint against the Rebels and a season-high 56 versus the Gators.
Tennessee grabbed offensive boards at a high rate as well, outrebounding both its opponents this past week, 10 on Thursday and 22 on Sunday. Because of this, the Lady Vols scored second chance points at the same pace they rebounded, 10 points against Ole Miss and 22 against Florida, averaging a point per offensive board in those two games.
Tennessee’s biggest offensive struggle was its inability to hit three’s. It made just four of 23 attempts over the two games. That should really not be held against the Lady Vols, as that’s not the style of basketball they play.
Grade: B+
Defense:
On the defensive side of the ball, Tennessee was not anything special this past week. Ole Miss shot the ball fairly well against the Tennessee defense 45.8% from the field and 54.5% beyond the arc. The Lady Vols forced only 15 turnovers, but did grab 25 defensive rebounds.
Sunday’s game was a little better for Tennessee’s defense. Florida shot 31.3% from the field and 26.7% from three-point range, lower percentages than its season average. The Lady Vols also totaled 14 blocks and 35 defensive boards against the Gators, largely thanks to a tremendous defensive effort from Key.
Key’s performance aside, the Tennessee defense was just average.
Grade: C+
Bench:
As mentioned earlier, Kushkituah got the start against the Gators, but she did come off the bench in the Ole Miss game. The senior made her presence felt primarily on the glass, leading the team with eight rebounds in just 26 minutes. She did also commit three fouls and three turnovers in that span.
Graduate transfer Jordan Walker and freshman Destiny Salary were Tennessee’s other main options off the bench. Salary played a good 26 minutes on Thursday (6 points, four rebounds, four assists, two steals), but was not as productive Sunday.
Walker, on the other hand, did not stand out in the Ole Miss contest except for two fourth quarter free throws, but scored nine points against Florida, including Tennessee’s only two three pointers of the day.
Grade: C
Coaching:
Not much to say here. The Lady Vols played pretty well for the majority of their games. When they started to lose energy, head coach Kellie Harper took a timeout, and got her team back on track.
The pressure will be on Harper this upcoming week with a tough schedule ahead, but she coached a great two games to end January.
Grade: A
Overall:
Tennessee had two tough opponents come into Thompson-Boling Arena this past week. The Lady Vols took care of business both times, and played really nice basketball while winning.
Tennessee had maybe two bad quarters, but looked like a contender otherwise. The Lady Vols will carry their momentum into a three-game road trip against three nationally ranked teams.
Grade: B+