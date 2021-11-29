Tennessee women’s basketball went undefeated during the South Point Thanksgiving Shootout in Las Vegas, Nevada.
The Lady Vols first battled against Kansas on Friday afternoon, besting them by 10 points. To end the shootout, Tennessee defeated Oklahoma State 80-55 to finish the shootout undefeated, 2-0.
Here’s how the Lady Vols graded out over the weekend in Vegas.
Backcourt
Jordan Horston has been a mainstay for the Lady Vols ever since Rae Burrell went down with an injury in the opener, and she continued her stellar play this weekend.
Horston notched her third double-double of the season versus Kansas on Friday, dropping 14 points and grabbing 11 boards. She almost added a triple-double in the blowout win against Oklahoma State, dropping 17 points, 9 boards and dishing out 9 assists.
Horston was named the Most Outstanding Player during the shootout, averaging 15.5 points, 10 rebounds and 5.5 assists in both victories.
In previous games, Horston has virtually been the only production the backcourt has seen, but the other members of the backcourt stepped up and did not leave Horston hanging.
Sophomore Tess Darby had a breakout game versus Kansas. Darby tied her career high in points at the half with 8, before breaking that tie in the second half, finishing the game with 11 points.
She shot an efficient 4-of-8 from the floor, including 3-of-6 from three-point range. She added 6 more points on 2-of-4 shooting in the win against Kansas.
Jordan Walker had a solid game herself versus Kansas, as she finished the game with 10 points on 3-of-9 shooting and added 5 boards and 3 assists.
Kaiya Wynn was productive off of the bench versus Oklahoma State, scoring 8 points on 2-of-4 shooting from the floor and 4-of-7 from the free throw line.
Grade: A-
Frontcourt
The frontcourt was led by center Tamari Key. She has become the backbone of this Tennessee defense and a huge factor downlow, towering above everyone on the court.
Key filled up the stat sheet in the game versus Kansas, racking up 8 points, 7 boards, 2 assists, 3 blocks and a steal.
In the final game against the Cowgirls, she recorded her third double-double of the season, grabbing 11 boards and scoring 12 points. She added 2 blocks to her stat sheet as well.
Alexus Dye struggled from the field versus Kansas, shooting only 2-for-13 from the floor, scoring 4 points. She did add 9 boards and a block.
Dye woke up against the Cowgirls, dropping 11 points on an efficient 5-of-9 shooting from the floor. She also added 8 more rebounds in the 80-55 win.
Sara Puckett and Keyen Green had great performances off the bench for the Lady Vols in both games.
Puckett scored 8 points versus the Jayhawks, then 11 points versus Oklahoma State. Green put up 11 points and 6 rebounds against Kansas, then 7 points versus the Cowgirls.
Grade: A-
Offense
The offense continued to struggle versus the Jayhawks, shooting 33.3% from the floor and 4-of-18 from three. The charity stripe wasn’t much better either, only going 12-for-22 during the course of the game.
However, four Lady Vols finished the game in double figures, and six players managed to rack up at least 8 points or more.
In game two, the offense put up its best performance thus far.
The Lady Vols finished the game with its season high in points, dropping 80 on 54.7% shooting from the floor. Tennessee also added 4 threes on 4-of-12 from three-point range and put in 18 free throws on 18-26 shooting.
Four Lady Vols turned in double digit performances for the second straight game, and 11 of the 12 active players scored at least 1 point.
The bench scored its most points all season versus Kansas — 21 points — to only break that total versus the Cowgirls with 30 points.
The only concerning thing for the Lady Vols were the turnovers. They had 14 turnovers versus Kansas and 23 versus Oklahoma State.
Shooting was massively improved in the second game, but the struggles were visible in the first game. If the Lady Vols can keep the turnovers to a minimum and carry the shooting momentum moving forward, they will be more than good.
Grade: B
Defense
The defense was the story for the Lady Vols this weekend. Tennessee bottled up both offenses, just like they have all season.
In the Kansas game, the Big Orange held Kansas to 58 points, on 30.8% shooting from the floor. The Jayhawks shot a miserable 6-of-20 from three.
They coughed up 15 turnovers and allowed Tennessee to score 14 points off of those turnovers.
It was more of the same of the stifling defense versus Oklahoma State.
The Lady Vols held the Cowgirls to 55 points on 21-of-68 shooting from the floor. The Cowgirls shot a dreadful 9.5% from downtown and 11-for-22 from the free throw line.
The most impressive quarter of the whole weekend was the second against Oklahoma State.
Tennessee held the Cowgirls to 9 points on 4-of-18 shooting and 0-of-6 from three.
Defense has been the calling card for the Lady Vols, and it’s the reason why the Lady Vols are in the top-10 and 6-0 on the season.
Grade: A+
Coaching
Head coach Kellie Harper has to be pleased with how her team played during the shootout.
The offense struggled some in the first game but picked it up drastically in the second game.
The defense continues to perform at a high level, bottling up both opponents.
It was a balanced effort from her team during the course of the shootout. Many players put up double digit performances, almost all scored and several played quality minutes.
Grade: A-
Overall
The Lady Vols came into this tournament with a purpose, and they proved they are a team to be reckoned with this season.
Coming off an emotional win versus Texas the previous week, the Lady Vols could have played down to the competition level of their opponents. That was not the case.
Instead, they beat down on two weaker opponents and came out of the shootout with a 6-0 record.
The Lady Vols are ranked in the top-10 once again and won’t be stopping anytime soon.
Grade: A