This past week, the Lady Vols showed how high their ceiling can be, with a huge upset over No. 2 South Carolina. Tennessee also showed, in a telling loss to No. 22 Georgia, that it has few wrinkles to smooth out before postseason play begins.
Here’s how the Lady Vols graded out in a 1-1 week.
Backcourt
This past week, The Lady Vols primarily started Rennia Davis, Rae Burrell and Jordan Walker in the backcourt.
Davis led Tennessee’s offense against South Carolina, totaling 24 points and 12 rebounds, good for her seventh double-double of the season. She activated her clutch gene versus the Gamecocks as she scored all her points in the second half, and was a perfect 10-10 from the free-throw line.
Davis followed her USC game with an almost as impressive 22-point, six-rebound effort against Georgia. The senior shot 41.2% from the field and made two three-point attempts, both of which paced the Lady Vols.
Overall, Davis had herself a fantastic week. Her two game average of 23.0 points and 9.0 rebounds was good enough to be named the SEC Player of the Week.
Burrell was an important compliment to Davis this week as Tennessee’s second leading scorer, though she stepped up in a big way when needed. Burrell started her week with a 19-point effort against South Carolina. The junior made nine field goals, which led the team, and shot 52.9%, the highest of anyone who made more than one basket.
When Davis struggled to score in the first half, Burrell stepped up. She notched 12 first half points to keep Tennessee in the game until Davis broke out.
Burrell did have a rare bad game at Georgia, which for her is 10 points and five rebounds. She still accumulated the numbers, but she struggled to shoot all afternoon. Burrell had been one of Tennessee’s most accurate scorers, but shot just 23.5% from the field and 0-4 from deep.
Tennessee opted to start the graduate transfer Walker at point guard this week rather than the sophomore Jordon Horston, who had been struggling lately. The move did not pay off with large dividends, as Walker’s week was nothing special.
Walker played 31 minutes against South Carolina, and totaled only six points and four rebounds. Running point on Thursday, she had more turnovers (4) than assists (3). She made only 33.3% of her shot from the field, and missed her lone three-point attempt.
Walker was not a lot better in the Georgia game, totaling four points and seven rebounds. She again struggled to shoot, 28.6% from the field and 0-2 from deep, and committed more turnovers (2) than she had assists (0).
Tennessee will need Walker to step up if it wants to make a deep postseason run. She is definitely capable of it, she averaged 16 points per game as a starter at Western Michigan just last year.
Davis’ excellent showing carried a bad week Walker and a down game from Burrell.
Grade: B
Frontcourt
Kasiyahna Kushkituah and sophomore Tamari Key handled Tennessee’s frontcourt responsibilities this past week. The pair of centers have really improved as the season progressed, but did not play spectacular basketball last week.
Kustkituah scored seven points, and was second on the team with seven rebounds Thursday against South Carlina. She was solid on defense, with six of her boards coming on the defensive end. Kushkituah struggled to shoot though, hitting just 28.5% from the post position.
Kushkituah had a similar game at Georgia like her Thursday effort. She rebounded well, her 13 boards were the game-high, but scored just four points on 25% shooting. The senior additionally struggled to hold on to the ball and committed five turnovers, which was also a game-high.
As with Kushkituah, Key had just an average week. She was in foul trouble early versus South Carolina, and played only 21 minutes before fouling out in the fourth quarter. In the limited amount of time, she picked up five points, four rebounds and five blocks, which was the game-high.
Key finished just shy of a double-double in the Georgia game. The sophomore totaled nine points and eight rebounds, as well as four blocks. Key was great at the free-throw line (5-6), but made just 2-6 field goals.
Again, it was just an average week for Tennessee’s two centers. Kushkituah and Key have shown flashes of potential this season, but did not deliver last week.
Grade: C
Offense
To put it kindly, offense was not the Lady Vols’ greatest strength this past week. Davis and Burrell had several good individual performances, but the group as a whole really underperformed.
Poor shooting and inconsistency were two of the main culprits for the lack of offensive success. The Lady Vols went through cold spells to open both games, 25 points in the first half versus South Carolina, and 19 in the first half at Georgia. Tennessee came out of half time in both games looking revitalized, but was only able to complete the comeback once.
The Lady Vols started off Sunday with an atrocious 12.9 shooting percentage in the first half. Burrell did not score a basket. They did manage to bring the final number up to 28.8% with a good third and fourth quarter, but in a game decided by two points, all the missed shots loom large.
The Lady Vols also committed 13 against South Carolina, which is actually below average for them, but followed that up with a 20 turnover day against Georgia. On Sunday, every Lady Vol that played for more than two minutes had at least two turnovers.
Ball control, or the lack there of, has plagued Tennessee all year. Paired with poor shooting Sunday, Tennessee dug itself a hole too big to climb out of.
Grade: C-
Defense
All things considered, Tennessee had a solid week defensively. The group held two nationally ranked teams well below their respective season averages in points scored, and contained some of their major players.
South Carolina’s trio of Zia Cooke, Aliyah Boston and Destanni Henderson scored 15, 17 and 15 points respectively, not bad at all. Outside of those three, the rest of the Gamecocks were held in check. South Carolina shot 38.2% for the night. Tennessee additionally forced 13 South Carolina turnovers, to keep the turnover battle even.
Georgia also struggled to shoot, and it was largely due to Tennessee shutting down the Bulldogs’ leading scorer, Jenna Staiti. She was averaging 14.2 points and 51% from the field, but was held to six points on 23.1%. On the day, the Bulldogs made just 33.3% of their shots.
The Lady Vols did lose the turnover battle against Georgia, but their 18 turnovers forced were above their season average of 14.2.
Grade: B+
Bench:
There’s not a lot to say here. Horston was Tennessee’s go-to off the bench, as Walker started. Horston put up a solid 12 points, five rebounds and five assists in 28 minutes off the bench in the South Carolina game.
She took a large step back against Georgia, in a six-point, three rebound effort. She made just 22% of her shots, did not record an assist and committed four turnovers.
Destiny Salary, Marta Suárez and Emily Saunders additionally saw time, but to virtually no effect.
Grade: C
Coaching
Just like her team, head coach Kellie Harper had an inconsistent week. She guided them to an impressive upset over South Carolina, rallying the Lady Vols at halftime with a speech in which she called them “soft.”
Harper’s team lacked energy in the Georgia game. As a result, they lost a close game they easily could have won. Harper said after the game that the two practices leading into Sunday had not been good at all.
With that being said, it’s hard to look past her brilliant coaching in the upset.
Grade: B
Overall
Tennessee was as inconsistent as it can get this week. It looked like the Lady Vols finally turned a corner with the upset over South Carolina, but lost all their momentum against Georgia in a weak effort.
They were close, but fell just shy of a great week.
Grade: B
Give them credit though, the Lady Vols are a serious contender. They have a deep postseason run in them if they can fix a few mistakes.
Tennessee will look to take advantage of an easy schedule as it closes its regular season this week, against Mizzou (4-8 SEC) on Thursday and Auburn (0-12 SEC) on Sunday.