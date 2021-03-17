Fake news. False reporting. These have been problems in the newspaper industry since its inception, and they seem to have increased tremendously over the last few years.
These issues also exist in the sports world. Contrary to popular belief, sports are not a total refuge from every one of life’s problems. Though some of the reasons behind these issues are the same, they take a slightly different form in sports.
The most common reason false reporting happens in the sports industry is due to the speed of the modern day news cycle.
Modern technology has been both a blessing and a curse for sports reporting. Information and content can be shared faster than ever. Readers have access to countless online stories and resources, and there is more connectivity between creators and consumers now than ever before.
Fans no longer have to wait until the next morning to find out if their favorite team won, or made a trade. And you don’t even have to get a physical newspaper or be in front of a television; you can access all the news you need right on your phone.
Yet this advancement in technology has created some difficulties. Since consumers can get content instantly, they demand content instantly. This demand has created a cutthroat race between reporters to be the first to break news.
And far too many times, the desire to be the first one to break something has cost a reporter the accuracy of fact-checking a statement or double-checking with their source one more time.
One example that comes to mind was in 2015, when ESPN’s Chris Broussard tweeted a report that Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban was driving around Houston, looking for the home of free agent DeAndre Jordan, who Cuban wished to sign.
Broussard received a good deal of backlash from this article. Cuban denied the report and called Broussard out on it, saying he should have contacted him first before publishing the report. After some back and forth between the two on Twitter, Broussard issued an apology two days later.
“Regarding my Wednesday report: I should have attempted to contact Mark Cuban before reporting what my sources were telling me,” Broussard said in a tweet. “I always try to carry myself with honesty and integrity both personally and professionally. I recognize that I tweeted hastily, I’m sorry for it, and I will learn from my mistake.”
Another more recent example of this rush to break information without double-checking was in February, surrounding the free agency of Major League Baseball player Trevor Bauer. As a content creator himself, Bauer had long tantalized baseball fans with where he might sign for the 2021 season, following a Cy Young Award in 2020. As one might expect, the desire for any insight into his decision only increased as the offseason went on.
Bob Nightengale, a columnist for USA Today MLB, tweeted on Feb. 4 that Bauer had a deal with the New York Mets. Within minutes, several other leading baseball reporters tweeted that Nightengale’s report was not true, and that Bauer had not signed with the Mets.
As it turns out, Nightengale’s tweet was false and Bauer signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers the next day. Nightengale issued an apology for the mistake two days later.
“Sincerest apologies, particularly to those passionate Mets fans whose hopes were raised, for my erroneous tweet that he had a deal w/ the #Mets. Zero excuses,” Nightengale said in a tweet.
These are just two examples that come to mind of an error made in a rush to break news — countless others could be given. Looking back, some of these examples have become entertaining stories in the public eye of a time when a reporter messed up.
In the news industry, this should serve as a reminder of the importance of accuracy in everything, even a tweet, in the demanding news cycle.