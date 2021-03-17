College coaches and the media that cover their teams are usually cordial. While most aren’t buddy-buddy due to paranoia and protectiveness from coaches that have led to less and less media access over the years, both sides are generally respectful toward the other.
However, over the years, media members and coaches have clashed. Let’s look at some examples.
Mike Gundyand Jenni Carlson
Mike Gundy’s Oklahoma State Cowboys had just won a thrilling 49-45 come from behind victory over Big 12 foe Texas Tech. Oklahoma State had just improved to 2-2 in Gundy’s third season, but the former Cowboys’ quarterback was interested in discussing the second half comeback with the media.
Gundy picked up a copy of that Saturday’s The Oklahoman, which included a column by Jenni Carlson discussing the reason for Oklahoma State changing starting quarterbacks from Bobby Reid to Zac Robinson.
The story’s information came from off-the-record comments from Oklahoma State staffers. However, the piece attacked Reid’s mental toughness, claiming he was being benched not due to his physical talent but his attitude.
The piece set off a rant from Gundy that is remembered as an all time classic in the sport. Some of the quotes from his 200 plus second rant included:
“This article embarrasses me to be involved with athletics.”
“That’s why I don’t read the newspaper. Because it’s garbage. And the editor who let it come out is garbage.”
And most famously:
“Come after me, I’m a man. I’m 40. I’m not a kid. Write something about me or our coaches. Don’t write about a kid who’s done everything right and is heartbroken.”
Despite Gundy disputing Carlson’s facts and reporting, Carlson stood by her reporting in the days following the rant. Carlson hasn’t spoken much on the incident but remains a columnist for The Oklahomancovering Oklahoma State sports, stating in 2017 that she has “a solid working rapport” with Gundy.
For Gundy, the rant helped give his program national recognition and quarterback Zac Robinson’s strong play, who replaced Reid as starter that week, helped the Cowboys reach success on the field that they hadn’t since Gundy’s time as starting quarterback.
In a 2017 interview with Andy Staples, Gundy says he would have handled the situation differently now.
“Patience has become a big part of my life in a lot of areas,” Gundy said.
Cliff Wettig and Paul Finebaum
Incidents between media members and coaches have even infiltrated The Daily Beacon.
In an interview on Clay Travis’ “Wins and Losses” podcast, former Beacon sports editor and current ESPN television personality Paul Finebaum described an incident he had with interim basketball coach Cliff Wettig, who coached at UT from 1977 to ‘78.
Coming off back-to-back 20 win seasons with stars Ernie Grunfeld and Bernard King, Tennessee basketball coach Ray Mears stepped away from the team due to mental health concerns.
Cliff Wettig was named interim coach, and replacing Grunfeld and King proved even harder than expected as the Vols’ scuffled, going 11-16.
After a late January home loss to SEC bottom feeder Georgia dropped the Vols to 2-5 in SEC play, Finebaum and the Beacon got creative, writing a column on the game in the form of an obituary.
“Everything right out of an obit,” Finebaum told Travis. “And my last line, I’ll never forget, I said ‘In lieu of flowers the school has requested all contributions go to the Luden’s cough drop company for future research on choking.’”
Wettig wasn’t a fan of Finebaum’s work and arranged a meeting with the student journalist.
“I got a call that afternoon that the basketball coach wanted to see me,” Finebaum said. “I went over there and he slammed the door and he grabbed me by the collar and threw me up against the wall and went crazy.”
After the meeting, Finebaum was no longer allowed to travel with the team to away games, a common occurrence for student reporters in that time period.
Wettig would not be retained as head coach at the end of the season, and Don DeVoe was hired as his replacement.
Finebaum would go on to have an incredibly successful career, first as a sports radio host in Birmingham and now as a TV and radio personality at ESPN.
Mike Leach and Dan Wolken
A little bit different from the two examples above, this rift wasn’t between a coach and a local writer but a coach and a national columnist.
The beef goes back to the summer of 2018. Leach, then the head coach at Washington State, tweeted a video of what appeared to be Barack Obama giving a speech and asked people to respond with their thoughts. However, the video was actually a heavily edited hoax in which audio clips of Obama had been strung together to make it appear as if he was calling the average citizen small-minded. Leach later deleted the tweet.
USA Today Sports columnist Dan Wolken responded in force to Wolken and Washington State, first calling the university’s response to Leach’s statement “pathetic” before writing a column on the situation.
Wolken attacked Leach, who’s known for his goofy personality and whose conversations with media often take strange turns away from football, claiming his behavior in the incident is why bigger schools wouldn’t take a risk on him.
“Over many years of being quirky and accessible in a largely humorless profession, Leach has managed to develop a cult of personality that enjoys his random musings on dinosaurs and pirates,” Wolken said in the piece. “But within the college athletics industry, he is widely regarded as a ticking time bomb of embarrassment whose usefulness as a coach is largely outweighed by the risk that he will say or do something inflammatory and unnecessary with little regard for whose reputations he’s dragging down with him.”
Leach responded on Twitter, offering to debate Wolken at any time.
“So a guy, who no one knows, Wolken, has an ax to grind,” Leach tweeted. “I’m not sure who he is, but at the risk at building his career, I am willing to debate him, anywhere and anytime. He is pathetically biased, but I think that the message of free thought needs to get out.”
No debate ever occurred, but Wolken and Leach have frequently taken shots at each other over the past few seasons, including Leach nicknaming Wolken “Big Gulp” due to Leach’s belief that Wolken would be working at a 7- Eleven in coming years.
A bigger football school finally took a chance on Leach in 2019, as Mississippi State hired him to replace Joe Moorhead. Results have been mixed for Leach in his short time in Starkville, but Wolken has been proven right in some respects, with Leach tweeting a meme including a noose that led to a Mississippi State player transferring and Leach apologizing.