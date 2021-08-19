In an eventful summer for Rocky Top, long playoff droughts were broken, some coaches got paid and plenty of transfers committed to Tennessee.
Here is a quick recap of some of the biggest sports news from over the summer.
Softball
The Lady Vols turned a successful 2021 regular season campaign into their 16th straight year hosting a regional tournament. They opened the tournament with an emphatic 8-1 win over Eastern Kentucky but dropped the next two games to James Madison and Liberty, and they were eliminated from the tournament.
The bad news kept coming for the Lady Vols, when long-time head coach Ralph Weekly announced his retirement in June. Fortunately for Tennessee, his wife Karen Weekly, who has been the co-head coach for the past 20 seasons, will take over as the full time head coach and has had her contract extended through 2025. Tennessee softball also added some intriguing transfers in Ryleigh White, Kelcy Leach and Zaida Puni.
Baseball
Just like the softball team, the Tennessee baseVols found themselves deep in postseason contention after winning their first SEC East title since 1997. The Vols hosted and dominated a Knoxville regional and super regional, going a perfect 5-0 to advance to its first College World Series since 2005.
The College World Series did not go as well as Tennessee planned, and the Vols dropped the first two games they played to end their season. And with Tony Vitello rumored to leave UT for SEC rival LSU, things were looking precarious for baseball in Tennessee.
But Vitello got paid in mid-July -- a restructuring of his contract that now runs through the 2026 season and makes him one of the highest-paid coaches in the league. Despite losing a program-record seven players to the MLB Draft, the Vols have three important “super” seniors returning in Evan Russell, Luc Lipcius and Redmond Walsh and added some high-level pitching transfers to complement Blade Tidwell and keep expectations for 2022 high.
Tennis
Both the Tennessee men’s and women’s teams made the postseason tournament in late May. The women’s team reached the SEC Tournament semifinal game before falling to the eventual champions Georgia and then headed out to Charlottesville for the NCAA Regionals. The Lady Vols shutout James Madison in the first round but fell to Virginia in the second round, ending their season.
The men’s team knocked off top-ranked Florida in a tense match to claim the SEC Tournament title. The Vols were named the NCAA Tournament’s No. 3 seed and cruised through the first four matches of the tournament, before eventually falling to Baylor in the semifinal round.
While the team tournament was over, the singles and doubles tournament was just getting started, and Tennessee’s Australian duo of Adam Walton and Pat Harper took home the doubles tournament championship, Tennessee’s third ever.
Tennessee’s star Walton announced his decision to return to Rocky Top for one more season, his fifth and final year of eligibility. Additionally, both Alison Ojeda and Chris Woodruff, the women’s and men’s head coaches, respectively, had their contracts extended through 2026.
Basketball
Yves Pons, Keon Johnson and Jaden Springer were all in action at the NBA Draft Combine ahead of the 2021 NBA Draft. Johnson broke the combine’s max vertical jump record with a 48.0 inch vertical leap, blowing past the previous record of 45.5 set in 2001.
Johnson and Springer were both selected in the draft’s first round, Johnson by the New York Knicks, who then traded him to the Los Angeles Clippers, and Springer by the Philadelphia 76ers. Pons was not taken in the two-round draft but did sign a free agent contract with the Memphis Grizzlies that night.
It was a good summer for the Vols’ incoming prospects, as five-star freshman Kennedy Chandler won gold at the 2021 FIBA U19 World Cup. Local 7-foot prospect Handje Tamba, out of Knoxville Catholic High School, reclassified to the class of 2021 and will enroll in Knoxville in this fall.
On the women’s side, Marta Suarez and Team Spain competed in the 2021 FIBA U19 Women's Basketball World Cup. For their recent success, both Rick Barnes and Kellie Harper had their contracts extended through the 2025-26 season.
Football
Last but not least, the football team got back to official practices under first-year head coach Josh Heupel. Fall camp kicked off in early August and is in full swing as Heupel and the Vols attempt to narrow down a four-way quarterback race and improve on a disappointing 2020 season.
Heupel, wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. and defensive back Alontae Taylor also represented the Vols at the 2021 SEC Football Media Days in Birmingham, Alabama, and most recently, VFL Peyton Manning was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame following an illustrious NFL career. Manning is the third Vol in the Hall of Fame, joining Reggie White and Doug Atkins.