The Vols opened up the 2021 season with a 5-3 win against Georgia Southern in Statesboro, Georgia, on Friday night. This was the No. 19 Tennessee baseball team’s first win in just under a year, after the 2020 season was canceled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Right fielder Jordan Beck went 2-4 with three RBIs, including a home run, for the Vols. Luc Lipcius manned first base and finished the night going 2-3 with an RBI. Starting pitcher Chad Dallas threw 6.1 innings of two-hit, two-run ball while striking out seven and walking just one.
Tennessee scored all five of their runs through the first five innings of the ball game, including two of them in the first after Beck hit a two-base knock to drive in leadoff man Max Ferguson as well as Liam Spence. Beck would cap off the night for the Vols with a solo-shot in the fifth.
Lipcius and Connor Pavolony drove in the next two runs in the third inning, after Lipcius ripped a double down the line and Pavolony slashed a grounder between the infielders.
The Eagles scored all three runs in the seventh inning. Noah Ledford recorded the first hit off of Dallas, a solo home run in the bottom of the seventh. Reliever Sean Hunley came in as Dallas’ aid and gave up two runs to Georgia Southern, but would finish off the inning.
Redmond Walsh closed out the game for the Vols. The veteran closer threw a 1-2-3 inning and struck out two of the batters he faced to give Tennessee an Opening Day victory. This was Walsh’s 12th career save, fourth on Tennessee’s all-time saves list.
Game 2 of the series is scheduled for 2 p.m. tomorrow and will be broadcast on ESPN+.