Friday featured six members of the Tennessee men’s tennis team with three beginning play at the Bulldog Invitational in Athens, Georgia, and three competing at the ITA-All American Championships in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Senior Emile Hudd and freshman Shunsuke Mitsui continue to run through the competition and stay on their magical run in doubles action at the ITA All-American Championships. In their quarterfinal match on Friday, the Vols’ dynamic duo disposed of SEC foes Hamish Stewart and Philiping Henning of Georgia in straight sets 6-2, 6-4.
The newly formed pairing this fall for the Volunteers are unblemished, raising their record to 8-0 as they look to stay undefeated in the semifinals on Saturday.
At the Bulldog Invitational, the opening doubles round saw junior Angel Diaz and graduate senior Mark Wallner defeat SEC enemies Siim Troost and Michael Ross of Vanderbilt, 8-5.
In singles action in Athens, Wallner was defeated at the hands of Miami’s Bojan Jankulovski 6-2, 1-6, 7-6(4), Conner Gannon could not get past Ross, 7-5, 6-3, and Diaz fell to Furman’s Jamie Connel, 6-3, 6-4.
Johannus Monday lost his round of 16 main draw singles match in Tulsa to San Diego’s August Holmgren, 6-4, 6-7(5), 3-6.
Times for Saturday’s matches in Tulsa and Athens will be announced on the Tennessee Twitter page.