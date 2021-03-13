After rain postponed Friday’s SEC opener against LSU, the Lady Vols began conference play today in a doubleheader against the Tigers.
The two teams split Saturday’s games, with the Tigers taking the first and the Lady Vols taking the second.
In game one, scoring didn’t begin till later in the game. LSU got its first run in the fifth inning, after a fielding error.
The Lady Vols answered back quickly, with a home run from Cailin Hannon to even the score at one.
The game went back and forth into extra innings with neither team able to get ahead, until the Tigers hit a home run to put them up one run. Tennessee was unable to answer, and the game ended, 2-1.
Although the Lady Vols didn’t come out on top, it was still a great pitching effort from Ashley Rogers. Rogers had 11 strikeouts on the day.
“I thought our pitching gave us a chance to win both games, so I was very pleased with that,” co-head Coach Ralph Weekly said.
If one nail biter wasn’t enough for the fans, the second game was another close one.
This time Tennessee was able to get on the board first, with a two-run homer from Chelsea Seggern. LSU wasn’t able to match, but was able to get on the board in the third.
The Tigers were able to get an edge on Tennessee in the fifth, with two runs that put them ahead 3-2.
When it started to look like an LSU win, the Lady Vols were able to get a run and keep the game alive for extra innings in a second straight game.
In the eighth inning, Ivy Davis hit a walk off homer to give the Lady Vols the win, 4-3.
“It felt great,” Davis said. “I was a little bit not happy with the way I ended the first game so I definitely wanted another chance and was happy to have the bat in my hands in that situation.”
Although the team did not have a spectacular performance in either games, Weekly was impressed with the Lady Vols’ determination to stay in the game.
“I liked our grit and I liked our fight in the last game to hang in there and pull out the win,” Weekly said. “I felt like all day we had great effort and we never gave up on anything.”
Tennessee will close out its series against LSU Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.
Now that the team has gotten some SEC play under its belt, Weekly hopes to see the team come out with more confidence next game.
“I think we got the jitters out today,” Weekly said. “If anyone played with a little bit of that anxiety or was a little uptight that’s behind us now and there’s no reason not to come out and just got for it tomorrow. It’s all about coming out here tomorrow and getting a win and trying to win this series.”