The No. 6 Tennessee baseball team defeated No. 12 Florida 6-4 Friday night behind Evan Russell’s three-hit night and a bounce-back effort from Chad Dallas on the mound.
Both starters were dialed in early on. It wasn’t until the bottom of the third that the Vols (26-5, 8-2 SEC) got the game’s first run. Logan Steenstra, who started his fourth straight game at short, stayed hot and lined a double to right. He would come around to score on Liam Spence’s RBI single. The double was Steenstra’s fifth extra-base hit in his last four games.
Florida (20-10, 5-5 SEC) scored twice in the next inning, as Dallas allowed a pair of solo home runs to Nathan Hickey and Kirby McMullen. Tennessee immediately responded, as Evan Russell hit a two-out, two-run double that gave the Vols a 3-2 lead.
Dallas continued to deal for the next two innings, before running into some trouble in his final frame. Jud Fabian led off the seventh with a solo home run, and Max Ferguson made a fielding error on the next ball in play. Florida got two consecutive singles that tied the game before Dallas got an out. He recovered nicely, by striking out the next batter and then forcing a double play to end the threat.
“As a pitcher, throwing strikes is your job, and you’re going to miss every once and a while,” Dallas said. “A couple of times, (Florida) made me pay for those mistakes, and that’s what a good team does. But just keeping my composure, and trusting the guys behind me was all I really can do. Try to do my best for them, while they do the same for me.”
All told, Dallas gave the Vols a much needed quality start after a rough 3.2 innings last week at Alabama. Tonight, Dallas gave up four runs (three earned) and seven hits over seven innings. He didn’t walk a batter, and tied his career-high with 11 strikeouts.
Struggling to the tune of 31 runners left on base and 7-for-35 with runners in scoring position last weekend at Alabama, the Vols finally had some timely hitting tonight.
In the bottom of the seventh, after Florida had just tied the game, Spence led off with a double, and Ferguson, whose error allowed the tying run to score in the top of the inning, moved Spence to third with a perfectly placed bunt hit. The next batter, Jake Rucker, drove a sacrifice fly to center that brought in Spence, and the Vols had a 5-4 lead.
Tennessee added some insurance in the next inning as Russell drilled a two-out, solo homer to left. As big a hit for Russell as it was, it was only extra for the Vols. Sean Hunley came on in relief of Dallas, and locked down the 6-4 win with a six-out save.
Russell finished 3-for-4 with a double, a home run and three RBIs. He tied his career-high of three hits in a game, and the homer was his sixth of the season, which is also tied for the team lead. Russell not only had big hits, but he had them at clutch times. All three of his hits came with two outs, as he epitomized the patient approach the Vols took at the plate tonight. They scored four two-out runs tonight and left just six men on base, both better numbers than last weekend at Alabama.
“I think determination is a great word to describe the groups’ mentality, where it’s at right now, the vibes they’re putting off,” Vitello said on the Vols’ fight at the plate.
And Russell wasn’t the only Vol that came through in the clutch. Ferguson’s bunt was instrumental in the Vols taking the lead in the seventh. Spence and Drew Gilbert each had two hits and a run scored, and Steenstra continued to make the most of his playing time, as he has now hit safely and scored in each of his last four games.
“The guys had some fight to them tonight,” Vitello said. “And it made it tough for the other pitchers to finish the inning. We obviously saw some great stuff, but even some at-bats where there wasn’t production, there seemed to be a little extra push from our guys to either extend the inning or capitalize when we were able to get guys on base.”
Cashing in on runs was the biggest concern for the Vols this weekend against a very good Florida pitching staff. So far, the Vols are off to a good start, but they will have to keep it up to win the series. Lefthander Will Heflin will start for Tennessee game two of the series, tomorrow at 7 p.m. ET, while Florida’s starter is still TBD.