The No. 9 Tennessee baseball team defeated Alabama 9-8 Sunday afternoon in a slug fest. The Vols (24-5, 7-2 SEC) battled through an offensive heavy afternoon to pick up the series win, the first time since 2001 they have won their first three SEC series.
Tennessee got off to a hot start, posting a three-spot in the top of the first. Two walks and a double loaded the bases with one out for sophomore Jordan Beck, who singled in Liam Spence for the game’s first run. The next batter, redshirt junior Luc Lipcius, drove in two runs with a single of his own, and Tennessee was out to a 3-0 lead before its starter Blade Tidwell had even taken the mound.
Tidwell did not have his best stuff today. After getting three-run lead to work with, the freshman righthander gave it right back up. Peyton Wilson started Alabama’s scoring with a leadoff home run in the bottom of the first.
Tidwell rolled a double play, but surrendered back to back two-out doubles, and the Crimson Tide had tied the game at 3-3. Tidwell had not allowed more than two runs in a start this season, but was tagged for three in the first inning alone.
Both teams continued to trade runs, responding well when the other scored. By the end of the fourth, Tennessee was up 6-5. The Vols scored three times with the bases loaded, but Alabama kept it close on a sacrifice fly and an Owen Diodati solo home run.
Tennessee was up 7-5 when Tidwell hit another speedbump in the sixth inning. He allowed a leadoff single, but responded nicely to strikeout the next batter. It was enough for Vitello though, who pulled his starter after 5.1 laborious innings.
The Loretto, Tennessee native allowed five runs, four earned, on nine hits and a walk this afternoon. He was not as sharp as he has been in past efforts, Alabama barreled him quite a bit and he only struck out five. The Crimson Tide drove two long home runs, and even their outs against him were loud. But to Tidwell’s credit, he grinded through his outing and kept Tennessee in a good spot, earning his fourth win of the season.
“He pieced it together,” Vitello said on Tidwell’s outing. “If you throw 14 starts, there’s going to be some variance in there. If you’re as talented as him or Chad Dallas, there’s going to be some where you got your best stuff, you don’t have your best stuff. You get run support, and you don’t. Its going to be a mixed bag, and the bottom line is, he bent, but did not break.”
Lefthander Kirby Connell relieved Tidwell, and ended the jam in the sixth. He pitched the next three innings and shut down the Tide hitters, allowing Tennessee to build a lead as big as 9-5. Connell retired the first five batters he faced with three punch outs, before allowing a two-run homer to Sam Praytor that cut Tennessee’s lead to 9-7.
Alabama continued to fight till the last out. The Crimson Tide got another unearned run in the ninth, this one the result of a Max Ferguson throwing error. The senior Sean Hunley was called upon to get the last two outs of the game and he rolled two groundouts, stranding the tying run at third and wrapping up a 9-8 victory.
Five Vols had multi-hit games in Sunday’ rubber match, Spence, Jake Rucker, Beck, Lipcius and Logan Steenstra. Rucker, Beck and Lipcius each had three hits, while Lipcius additionally drove in a team-high three runs. As a whole, the Vols had a season-high 15 hits.
“They just kept coming,” Vitello said on the Vols’ offense. “Being prepared the way we were really made an impact on the game, because their bullpen was a little depleted. And we got in there pretty quick, probably quicker than they wanted to be.”
It was not the prettiest game the Vols have played this season, and the same can be said for the series as a whole. Tennessee’s pitching was a level below usual. The staff surrendered 19 runs over the weekend, the most its given up in a series all season. And Tennessee’s offense was nothing spectacular, especially with runners on. They left a staggering 31 men on base in three games.
Yet for all the shortcomings, Tennessee battled the entire weekend, and pulled out an important series win. Tennessee now sits at 7-2 in conference play and is second in the SEC East.
The next two weeks will reveal much for the Vols. They have consecutive weekend matchups with Florida, the preseason No. 1 and Vanderbilt, the current No. 1 overall. If Tennessee can focus on winning each series, like it did this weekend, UT will be in a decent spot at the halfway mark of SEC play.
But before all of that, Tennessee has a quick midweek matchup with Eastern Kentucky this Tuesday. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET from Lindsey-Nelson Stadium.