Week 11 of the NFL saw plenty of VFL’s have great performances on the gridiron, including a season debut for a defensive lineman.
However, two performances stood above the rest in this week's Vols in the pros.
Marquez Callaway — WR, NO
Callaway continued his career season in New Orleans. The Saints’ best wideout, Michael Thomas, was ruled out for the season due to complications of an ankle injury, and Callaway has stepped up mightily in his absence.
In the loss to the Eagles, the second year receiver only hauled in one catch for 26 yards, but it was in the back of the endzone. Callaway has now scored in three straight games, bringing his touchdown total to 6.
Jauan Jennings — WR, SF
Jennings was only able to rack up a catch for 4 yards in the 30-10 win over the Jaguars.
Josh Palmer — WR, LAC
Like his fellow VFL receivers, Palmer caught one ball for 17 yards, but he did rush the ball for the first time this season for 6 yards in the 41-37 victory against the Steelers on Sunday Night Football.
Jakob Johnson — FB, NE
Johnson did not record a stat on offense, but he did record a tackle on an interception by the Falcons. He also saw some time on special teams in the win on Thursday night.
Trey Smith — OG, KC
Smith was solid in the interior of the Chiefs offensive line, playing every snap on offense in the 19-9 win versus the Cowboys.
Now let’s check out that stellar performance on defense, and the rest of the VFL’s.
Cameron Sutton — DB, PIT
Sutton had a career day for the Steelers on Sunday Night Football. He tallied a career-high in tackles with 10, one of which was for a loss.
The highlight of the night came in the fourth quarter when Sutton had a highlight reel interception. He picked off the Charger’s quarterback, Justin Herbert, when the football was deflected at the line of scrimmage when Sutton made a diving catch to record his first interception of the season.
Kyle Phillips — DE, NYJ
On Wednesday, Phillips was activated from the physically unable to perform list, after being sidelined for the past 10 weeks with an ankle injury. In his season debut for the Jets, he picked up 4 tackles, including one of those for a loss, in the defeat versus the Dolphins.
Derek Barnett — DE, PHI
The Eagles defensive end had a tackle and a quarterback hit in the 40-29 win versus the Saints.
Shy Tuttle — DT, NO
Tuttle tied his season-high in tackles on Sunday, racking up 5 in the loss to the Eagles.
Emmanuel Moseley — DB, SF
Moseley had a tackle in the win over the Jaguars.
Darrell Taylor — OLB, SEA
Taylor did not record a stat for Seattle on Sunday, but he saw time on defense and on special teams.
Justin Coleman — DB, MIA
Coleman tallied 3 tackles in the 24-17 win over the New York Jets.
Malik Jackson — DT, CLE
Jackson had a great day upfront for the Browns, picking up 3 tackles, one of those for a loss and even deflected a pass in the 13-10 win over the Lions.
Jalen Reeves-Maybin
Maybin continues to impress each week for the Lions. He racked up 7 tackles, which is the fourth time this season he has recorded 7 tackles or more, in the loss versus the Browns.
Lastly, let’s conclude with those specialists on special teams.
Michael Palardy — P, MIA
Palardy punted the ball 4 times for the Dolphins, for an average of 48 yards a punt.
Morgan Cox — LS, TEN
Cox had another stellar performance snapping the ball for the Titans, in the shocking 22-13 defeat at the hands of the Texans.