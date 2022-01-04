The NFL regular season is nearing its end. Week 17 came to a close on Monday night with the Steelers defeating the Browns.
Plenty of former Vols had great performances for their respective teams, ahead of the final week of the season and potentially the playoffs.
Let’s begin this week's Vols in the pros with the offensive players.
Alvin Kamara - RB, NO
Kamara had not recorded a touchdown since week 14, but that streak came to a close Sunday afternoon against the Panthers.
The pro bowl tailback caught a touchdown pass in the fourth quarter to tally his ninth touchdown this season. He finished the game with 32 yards rushing on 13 attempts and caught 6 passes for 68 yards in the 18-10 win over Carolina.
Marquez Callaway - WR, NO
Kamara wasn’t the only VFL on the Saints to have a productive day versus the Panthers.
Callaway tore up Carolina’s secondary with 97 yards receiving on 6 catches. He tallied receptions of 30 and 28 yards in the first half and a 15-yard reception that led to a field goal just before halftime.
Cordarrelle Patterson - RB, ATL
For the second straight week Patterson was held at bay, this time versus the Bills.
The Falcons’ tailback only mustered 28 yards rushing on 9 attempts and caught 2 passes for 24 yards in the 29-15 loss to Buffalo.
Jauan Jennings - WR, SF
Jennings hauled in 2 receptions for 25 yards in the victory over the Texans.
Trey Smith - OG, KC
Smith continues to solidify himself in the interior for the Chiefs, playing every snap on offense in the 34-31 defeat at the hands of the Bengals.
Josh Palmer - WR, LAC
The rookie wideout recorded 3 catches on 5 targets for 16 yards in the win over the Texans.
Jakob Johnson - FB, NE
Johnson saw time on offense, making holes blocking for the Patriots running backs, but his highlight came when he returned a kickoff for 14 yards in the blowout 50-10 win over the Jaguars.
Luke Stocker - TE, MIN
Stocker played snaps on offense and on special teams for the Vikings in the defeat to the Packers.
Now let’s see how the former Vols on defense performed.
Jalen Reeves-Maybin - LB, DET
The Lions captain was a menace at linebacker versus the Seahawks, racking up 8 tackles including two for a loss in the defeat versus Seattle.
Darrell Taylor - OLB, SEA
Taylor continued his productive season on Sunday, racking up 2 tackles, one for a loss and a quarterback hit in the 51-29 victory over the Lions.
Nigel Warrior - DB, SEA
Warrior played in his third NFL game of his career on Sunday, recording snaps on special teams for the Seahawks in the win over Detroit.
Malik Jackson - DT, CLE
Jackson did not record a stat for the Browns in the 26-14 loss to the Steelers on Monday Night Football.
Justin Coleman - DB, MIA
In his return to the Volunteer state, Coleman did not record any stats for the Dolphins in the 34-3 loss to the Titans.
Shy Tuttle - DT, NO
Tuttle recorded 4 tackles and one for a loss in the win over the Panthers.
Bryce Thompson - DB, NO
Thompson made his season debut for the Saints, playing snaps on special teams versus Carolina. Cameron Sutton - DB, PIT
Sutton had 2 tackles in the victory over the Browns.
Derek Barnett - DE, PHI
Barnett recorded 2 tackles for the Eagles in the 20-16 win over the Washington Football Team.
Finally, let’s see how those specialists on special teams performed.
Dustin Colquitt - P, CLE
Colquitt punted the ball 8 times - his most since 2017 - for an average of 42.8 yards in the loss to the Steelers.
Michael Palardy - P, MIA
Playing in the Volunteer state, Palardy tallied 4 punts for an average of 36.8 yards a punt in the loss to the Titans.
Morgan Cox - LS, TEN
Cox did his job for the Titans, snapping every ball perfectly in the 34-3 victory over the Dolphins.