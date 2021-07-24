Several former and current Vols began competition Saturday in the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.
Competing in swimming, Ellen Walshe began by winning Heat 2 of the 100-meter butterfly. The incoming freshman posted a time of 59.35, but it was not enough to earn a trip to the semifinals for the event.
Making her Olympic debut, Tess Cieplucha competed in the 400-meter individual medley. Cieplucha posted a time of 4:44.54.
On the men’s side, Lyubomir Epitropov made his Olympic debut and nearly matched his personal best in the 100-meter breaststroke with a time of 1:00.71. Michael Houlie also competed in the 100-meter breaststroke, and was just behind his teammate, with a time of 1:01.22.
On the tennis court, VFL Tennys Sandgren took on Spain’s Pablo Carreño Busta in the first round of men’s singles plays. Sandgren dropped the straight sets, 5-7 and 2-6.
In soccer, VFL Hannah Wilkinson took the pitch for New Zealand against the USA. Wilkinson missed an equalizing goal by inches in the 43rd minute, and the USA would go on to defeat the Football Ferns 6-1.