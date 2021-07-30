The latter half of the week was busy for the many Tennessee athletes that continued competition in Tokyo.
In the pool -- where the Vols have seen much success during the games -- senior Erika Brown competed in the 100-meter freestyle semifinals Thursday. Brown improved her time to 53.58, finishing 13th. Brown also competed on Friday for Team USA’s 4x100 medley relay, swimming a 52.83 split in the freestyle. Team USA claimed a spot in Saturday nights final with a second-place finish. Brown’s final in the medley relay will be her second final of the games.
Also on Thursday, senior Kira Toussaint swam the backstroke leg of the 4x100 mixed medley relay for the Netherlands and helped the team to a sixth-place finish with a time of 3:43.25, securing a spot in the finals.
In volleyball on Thursday, VFL Kelsey Robinson competed with team USA against Turkey. Team USA defeated Turkey in five sets (25-19, 25-20, 17-25, 20-25, 15-12) to improve to 3-0 in Pool B play. In her 2020 Olympic debut, Robinson finished with five kills and a block. Team USA now sits just one point from first place behind Italy. Team USA will look to improve to 4-0 on Saturday against the Russian Olympic Committee.
Freshman Joella Lloyd competed in the women’s 100-meter dash Friday for Antigua and Barbuda. Lloyd advanced to the preliminary round with a time of 11.55, and ran again in heat one of the 100-meter dash, finishing seventh with a time of 11.54.
Graduate student Darryl Sullivan cleared a height of 2.17 meters in the high jump, finishing 15th in Group B.