Several current and former Vols are still competing in Tokyo as the final week of the Olympics winds down.
On Monday, VFL Kelsey Robinson and Team USA took on Italy in volleyball. Team USA won the five-set match 3-2 (21-25, 25-16, 25-27, 25-16, 15-12) and finished first in Group B, advancing to the quarterfinals against the Dominican Republic.
Team USA’s match against the Dominican Republic took place Wednesday, and Team USA eased through its quarterfinal matchup 3-0 (25-11, 25-20, 25-19). Team USA will now face Serbia in the semifinals on Friday.
In track and field on Tuesday, sophomore Carey McLeod competed for Jamaica in the men’s triple jump. McLeod, competing in his second event of the 2020 games, finish 11th in Group A, posting a 16.01 meter jump.