The University of Tennessee was once again well-represented as four Volunteers competed in the Tokyo Olympic Games on July 28th, 2021.
In women’s 3x3 basketball, Team USA took on the Russian Olympic Committee in pursuit of its first-ever gold medal in this event. Team USA is coached by former Lady Vols guard Kara Lawson, who played in Knoxville from 1999-2003. Lawson went on to the WNBA and has experience herself, as she competed in the 2008 Beijing games.
Lawson showcased her knowledge by coaching Team USA to an outstanding 7-1 record coming into this important matchup. The ROC held an early lead over the first few minutes of play, but Team USA stormed back thanks to a seven-point performance by WBNA star Stephanie Dolson. Team USA would win by a final score of 18-15, taking home the gold medal for the first time.
In swimming, three current Vols competed for three separate counties. Senior Erika Brown represented the United States in the women’s 100-meter freestyle, and finished 18th overall with a time of 53:87. Junior Lyubomir Epitropov of Team Bulgaria swam in the Men’s 200-meter breaststroke and finished with a time of 2:10:33, in 15th place. Freshman Mona McSharry competed in the 200-meter breaststroke representing Team Ireland. McSharry once again set an Irish swimming record with a time of 2:25:08, but still finished 20th in the event.