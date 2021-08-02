It was another exciting weekend for the University of Tennessee as multiple former and current Vols continued to compete in the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo. Tennessee was represented by four athletes in track and field events, on the volleyball court and in the pool.
On Saturday, July 31, VFL Erika Brown and Team USA competed in the 4x100 medley relay. Team USA came into this event confident knowing they had a chance to medal in the final swimming event in the Tokyo games. Team USA would finish with a time of 3:51:73 and a second-place finish, earning them the silver medal.
While Brown did not compete in this event, she also was awarded silver for her efforts for Team USA in the qualifying round. Brown also brought home a bronze medal in 4x100 freestyle relay.
In Track & Field, current sophomore Carey McLeod competed in the Men’s Long Jump for Team Jamaica in his first-ever Olympic appearance. McLeod jumped a distance of 7.75m and placed 11th overall in Group A.
In the Hammer Throw event, Former Vol Stamatia Scarvelis represented the University of Tennessee as well as the Nation of Greece in her Olympic debut. One of the best hammer throwers in Tennessee program history, Scarvelis threw the hammer a total distance of 69.01m. She placed 10th overall in Group A.
In Volleyball, Former Lady Vol Kelsey Robinson and Team USA took on the Russian Olympic Committee in a Preliminary Round in Pool B. With Team USA facing injuries, the ROC was a favorite going into the match. The two-time Olympian went 5/15 and couldn’t overcome the ROC, as Team USA lost three straight sets 25-20, 25-12 , 25-19.
With many events coming to a close, Kelsey Robinson of Team USA is among the last Volunteers competing in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.