As the Olympic Games roll into an exciting week of competition, multiple former and current Vols continue their pursuit of gold. On just the third day of the Tokyo Olympics, Sunday, July 25th, six Volunteers appeared representing their respective countries in various events.
In softball, Team USA was once again led by former Vol and Hall of Famer Monica Abbott. Team USA faced off against Team Australia in its fourth match of the Tokyo Games. Abbott was on another level in the circle as she struck out 13 over 8 innings, allowing only three hits in the 126-pitch complete game. Abbott only blemish was a bases-loaded walk in extra innings that forced in Australia’s lone run.
Team USA would storm back to win after falling down 1-0 in the top of the 8th, as Amanda Chidester delivered a walk-off base hit in the bottom of the inning. With the 2-1 win, Team USA improved to a perfect 4-0 record in Olympic competition.
In women’s swimming, Tennessee’s presence did not go unnoticed with three Vols in attendance- Erika Brown for Team USA, Kira Toussaint for Team Netherlands and Mona McSharry for Team Ireland.
Both Brown and Toussaint competed in the 4x100 freestyle relay. Brown helped secure the bronze medal as the leadoff swimmer for Team USA with a team time of 3:32:81. Toussaint for Team Netherlands was not far off, as she propelled her team to a fourth-place finish with a time of 3:33:70.
Toussaint also competed in the 100-meter backstroke and put up a time of 59:21, just enough to qualify for a spot in the semi-finals. McSharry competed in the 100-meter breaststroke and placed ninth with a time of 1:06:39.
Former Vol Tennys Sandgren appeared in the tennis doubles competition hoping to bounce back from a disappointing loss in single play. Sandgren and partner Krajicek matched up against Team Australia's John Peers and Max Purcell.
After losing the first set 3-6, Team USA would go on to win the next two sets 7-6(5) and 10-5. With the win over the Australian duo, Sandgren and Krajicek advanced to the Round of 16 in Tokyo.
Kelsey Robinson, who played on Tennessee’s women's volleyball team from 2009-2012, competed for Team USA in a dominate win over Team Argentina in Open Pool B play. Team USA won all three sets 25-20, 25-19 and 25-20. The Americans are set to compete against Team China in pool play July 27th.