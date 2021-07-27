The action continues as four Vols compete in the Tokyo Olympics on July, 27th, 2021.
In softball, Team USA competed against the host country of Japan for the second consecutive time for the gold medal (2008 Beijing, 2020 Tokyo). Team USA came into this important matchup with a perfect record of 5-0 and with high hopes after coming off a dazzling walk-off win against Team Japan just the day before.
However, Japan was lights out in the circle as they kept the United States scoreless through seven innings. In the top of the fourth, Team Japan would find success with two outs with a slow infield base hit to go up 1-0. Team USA, hoping to minimize the damage, put in VFL Monica Abbott in the 5th inning. Abbott, who has had great success throughout the tournament, would give up a base hit in just the following inning, allowing Japan to go up 2-0.
Down 2-0, Japan would hit a deep fly ball just beyond the fence in left field before Janie Reed would make a spectacular catch to keep Team USA in the game. The United States would not be able to rally back and would lose one again to Team Japan with a final score of 2-0. After a nearly perfect run, Team USA returns home with the silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics.
In the pool, three Tennessee swimmers competed in events including current senior Kira Toussaint for the Netherlands, current freshmen Mona Mcsharry for Ireland, and current junior Lyubomir Epitropov for Bulgaria.
In her second Olympic Games, Toussaint competed in the 100-meter backstroke and earned a seventh place finish with a final time of 59:11. Mcsharry was among the swimmers that qualified for the 100-meter breaststroke finishing eighth with a time of 1:06:94. Mcsharry made history becoming the second Irish swimmer in an Olympic Finals Event.
Like Mcsharry, Lyubomir made history for his county as well, setting Bulgarian swimming record and personal best in the 200-meter breaststroke with a time of 2:09:68. His time secured a spot in the semi-finals for team Bulgaria.