It was another big day in Tokyo for the Vols, with four athletes competing on Monday.
Tennessee once again made its mark in the swimming pool, with three athletes competing across three events.
Competing for Ireland, sophomore Mona McSharry began the day by claiming a spot in the finals of the 100-meter breaststroke. Her time of 1:06.59 earned her an eighth-place finish. McSharry’s time was just shy of her Irish Senior Record, 1:06.56. McSharry will compete in the 100-meter breaststroke final on Tuesday.
Also competing for Ireland was incoming freshman Ellen Walshe. Walshe, swimming in her second event of the games, competed in the 200-meter individual medley, and posted a time of 2:13.34.
After helping the Netherlands earn a fourth-place finish in the 4x100 freestyle earlier in the games, Kira Toussaint earned her way to her second finals appearance of the games in the 100-meter backstroke. Toussaint finished seventh with a time of 59.09. Toussaint will compete in the 100-meter backstroke final on Tuesday.
The undefeated, world ranked No. 1 USA softball team took to the diamond Monday against No. 2 Japan. In its final round robin game of the Olympics, the USA won in walk-off fashion. The win clinched the team a spot in the Gold Medal game on Tuesday, where they will once again face Japan. Tuesday’s game will have a 7 a.m. ET first pitch.
The win came behind an impressive performance from the team’s pitchers, including VFL Monica Abbott. Abbott made her fifth appearance of the Olympic Games, when she came in as the relief pitcher in the top of the seventh inning. Abbott retired the side and cleared the way for Kelsey Stewart to hit a walk-off solo home run in the bottom of the seventh.