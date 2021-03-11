The No. 14 Tennessee baseball team is set to host UNC Greensboro in its final non-conference weekend series.
The Vols (11-3) are coming off their most lopsided loss of the season, a 9-0 shutout Tuesday at Charlotte. They were stifled by Charlotte’s pitching, led by the starter Austin Marozas.
Marozas, a sophomore righthander, threw 6.0 scoreless innings, working around six baserunners and striking out three. The rest of the 49ers bullpen was just as effective. The trio of Spencer Giesting, Sam Grace and Jackson Boss combined for 3.0 shutout innings, no hits and two walks. Charlotte kept the Vols from cashing anything in, as they left seven men on base.
“You don’t want to lose 9-0. It looks bad, it seems bad,” Tennessee head coach Tony Vitello said. “And there were some things I should have done a lot better as well. But at the end of the day, we came out of a game where we played a good opponent, we got some guys some innings pitched ... and got some other guys some action too. There were some real positives in that game, but there were also some negatives, so hopefully we learn from the negatives and take confidence in the positives.”
The senior lefty Will Heflin started the game for the Vols, but went just one inning and allowed a run to take the loss. Sean Hunley and Kirby Connell combined for 5.0 innings and two runs (one earned), before the 49ers pulled away with six runs off a trio of Tennessee’s younger arms, Christian Delashmit, Jake Fitzgibbons and Shawn Scott.
The Vols have struggled with pitching depth due to a multitude of injuries, but the weekend rotation is coming back into form. Vitello confirmed that this weekend’s rotation consist of Chad Dallas on Friday, Heflin on Saturday and freshman Blade Tidwell on Sunday.
Dallas was a late scratch from last Friday’s game against Georgia State, with oblique soreness. It was a mainly cautionary move for Tennessee, and it paid off, as one week later, Dallas is good to go. He has been consistently solid for the Vols, the owning a 3.97 ERA through 11.1 innings and has striking out 16 batters.
On Saturday, Heflin will look to turn around from his poor start at Charlotte. He is, however, just one week removed from a quality start. Heflin filled in for Dallas last Friday and went 7.0 innings of one-run ball.
Tidwell moves from the Saturday to Sunday spot, to start in place of Jackson Leath, who will miss a significant amount of time with a hamstring injury. Tidwell has been the Vols’ best starter this season, working 14.0 innings to a 1.29 ERA with 15 strikeouts. He is coming off the best start of his collegiate career, 6.0 scoreless innings against Georgia State last Saturday.
As pitching comes into shape, Tennessee will look to straighten out its offense this weekend, coming off its least productive game this year. The Vols totaled just five hits Tuesday against Charlotte, all of which came off the starter Marozas.
Liam Spence had the best day of any Vol, turning in a 2-4 effort. He has far and away been Tennessee’s most productive hitter, as he leads the team in batting average, OPS, at-bats, hits, runs, doubles and total bases.
Considering that Tennessee’s offense was supposed to be its major strengths entering the year, the bats have been underwhelming so far, with several key pieces struggling. The Vols won’t get a break this weekend, however, as they will face a very good UNC Greensboro team.
UNCG enters the series with a 10-2 record and a five-game win streak (which started with a win over Charlotte, the same team the Vols just lost to). In their last game, the Spartans put up 23 runs against North Carolina A&T, with center fielder Pres Cavanaugh and right fielder David Flores driving in five and four runs, respectively.
The Spartans bring a high-powered offense to Knoxville, averaging 8.8 runs per game, with three games of 14+ runs. Of UNCG’s seven qualified batters, five of them have an OPS higher than .800 and six boast double-digit RBIs. Leading the way is left fielder Corey Rosier, with a .340 batting average, a 1.153 OPS, four home runs and 18 RBIs.
“They’re really aggressive, they’re strong from top to bottom in the order,” Vitello said on UNCG. “They’re really aggressive on the bases ... Call it a formidable opponent or whatever you want, but this could be a deal where we’re kind of looking at ourselves in the mirror. A scrappy bunch, the offensive things I mentioned. And then a pithing staff that throws strikes.”
UNCG has benefited from solid pitching, sporting a 4.08 team ERA. Weekend starters Austin Koehn, Jacob Curry and Alex Hoppe have been effective in their starts, and reliver Branden Stevens hasn’t allowed a run through 11.0 innings.
It will make for an interesting matchup with a Tennessee offense that’s largely struggled to hit this season.
The first pitch on Friday is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET from Lindsey Nelson Stadium and will be broadcast on SEC Network +.