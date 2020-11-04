Today Tennessee football is continuing to prepare for Arkansas and Jeremy shared how the Vols are progressing.
“I thought today was probably one of the better practices that we’ve had over the last month.” Pruitt said. “Seemed like the guys had a lot of energy, so that was good to see. Continuing to work on our plan. Just looking at us offensively, we’ve talked about this several times, we’ve got to be more explosive in the run game, in the throw game, be more consistent on third down, got to control the ball more. We’ve had too many times that we’ve been three and out. Then, obviously the big thing is talking about turnovers, not turning the ball over. Seem to be healthier than we’ve been, so that’s a good sign.”
Defensue has a been a focus this week and there seems to have been progress today.
“Defensively, probably made a few moves on the defensive side to give guys different looks.” Pruitt said. “I feel like the guys have really kind of bought in in trying to execute at a higher level. Some of the things we talked about the last game, I felt like we were very poor when it came to tackling. Too many yards after contact. Was not very good defending routes down the field. Got to do a much better job converting off of play action passes with our defensive front. We need to play lower, need to play harder, more consistent with more strain. Have to be improved on third down and then when we get in the red area, we’ve got to hold people to field goals and obviously create more turnovers. So, it’s things that we’ve been focused on for a couple of weeks here and trying to reemphasize back in camp mode. Seems like our guys seem to be fresh and have a lot of energy, so it’s been a good 10 days here.”
On offense, the Vols are not making the change at quarterback that many fans want and observers believe is best.
"Jarrett (Guarantano) will be the starter.” Pruitt said. “He understands our expectations. I’ve felt like he’s had another good week continuing to do the things that I’m talking about. Getting the guys around him to play at a higher level. It’s one thing on the offensive side, it takes all 11 guys to play together. Defensively, you can have a couple great players and they can make some plays sometimes, they’re kind of erasers. But offensively, you can have 10 guys do exactly right and maybe the left guard gets beat or doesn’t do it the right way and messes up the entire play. It only takes one guy that can mess up a play offensively. That’s why you have to play as a unit up front. That’s why communication is so important, playing together, and that’s something that we have continued to focus on over the last couple of weeks.”
Considering the importance of the remaining games, this week the Tennessee players held a players-only meeting in hopes to turn around the season.
“I don’t know as much about culture,” Pruitt said. “I think the big thing is – and it wasn’t initiated by the coaching staff, we have our own meetings and stuff with the players – just creating the right habits. There are certain individuals on our team that were limited for certain reasons over the course of the last six to eight weeks. Just getting everyone to play at a higher level all the time. If you look, there’s been times this year on both sides of the ball that we’ve done that, but we’ve been very inconsistent in all three phases. To sustain, be productive and win games in this league, you have to do it at a high level all the time and it’s based on the habits you create. To me, that’s been the focus of our entire team really since I’ve been here. It’s one thing to talk about it, it’s another thing to do it on a daily basis. It’s something that we’ve really tried to take one day at a time and focus on it so we can get a product that shows up on Saturdays and we can play complete games."