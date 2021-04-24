The No. 6 Tennessee baseball team could not complete the doubleheader sweep Saturday, dropping the nightcap 6-5 to Texas A&M. The Vols led by three in the seventh, but the Aggies rode a four-run inning to take the lead and complete the comeback.
The Vols jumped out to an early lead, scoring in three of the first four innings. They scored a pair in the first on RBIs from Drew Gilbert and Evan Russell. Jordan Beck launched a solo home run in the second, and Gilbert drove in another in the fourth to give Tennessee a 4-0 lead.
Working with an early advantage, Tennessee’s starter Will Heflin faced just one over the minimum through three, allowing only one hit. But after his team scored in the top of the fourth, Heflin was unable to complete the frame.
Heflin served up a single and a home run, and Texas A&M cut its deficit in half before he had gotten an out. Heflin did manage to get two outs, but he left a runner at second for Mark McLaughlin, who came on in relief. McLaughlin promptly allowed a single, but Beck showcased his great arm by throwing the runner out at home, preserving Tennessee’s 4-2 lead.
The Vols could only get four runs off the Aggies’ starter Bryce Miller, who was struggling entering the night. He had allowed five runs in his last 8.1 innings, but was able to limit the Vols’ damage. They left seven runners on base in Miller’s four innings, including a bases-loaded opportunity in the third.
Still, the Vols had the lead, and they added some insurance in the seventh inning, as Luc Lipcius singled in a run. The Vols were confident about the latter third of the game, as they had a 5-2 lead and had one of their top relivers on the mound in Kirby Connell.
Unfortunately for the Vols, Connell was not as sharp as usual, and paired with an error from the left fielder Kyle Booker, the Aggies posted a four-spot in the seventh and took the lead. Austin Bost tied the game with a two-run double, and Will Frizzell drove in what would ultimately be the game-winning run on a sac fly.
Connell was tagged with the loss, and after nine consecutive appearances without an earned run to begin his campaign, the lefty has a 6.97 ERA in his last 14.2 innings. He has been especially ineffective of late, allowing eight earned runs in his last two appearances.
The Vols put men on in each of the last two innings, but couldn’t cash them in against Aggie reliever Chandler Jozwiak. After leading off the top of the ninth with a single and representing the tying run, Jake Rucker was picked off at first by the catcher Mikey Hoehner, a fitting way for the Vols to end the game, falling just short one last time.
Tennessee will look to salvage a series win tomorrow, in a battle between two talented freshmen. Blade Tidwell (4-2, 3.50) will start for the Vols against Texas A&M’s Nathan Dettmer (3-1, 3.02). First pitch is set for 1 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on SEC Network +.