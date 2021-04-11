The No. 6 Tennessee baseball team couldn’t complete the sweep of No. 12 Florida, dropping the series finale 7-6 Sunday afternoon. The Vols led by as much as three in the seventh, before Sean Hunley allowed a go-ahead, three-run home run in the eighth.
For the second straight start, freshman starter Blade Tidwell did not have his best stuff, but he fought through adversity and put Vols in a spot to win for five innings. He surrendered three runs on eight hits and three walks. Florida did barrel him, as half of the hits he allowed were extra-base hits, three doubles and a home run. Tidwell showed his toughness with four strikeouts.
“I think this one had a little different flavor to it than the Alabama deal. It just wasn’t quite coming out great for him, and he just gutted through it,” Tennessee head coach Tony Vitello said on Tidwell’s start. “At times he was dynamic, and at other times, on a lot of occasions it was with two strikes, he seemed to overthink things a little bit. Hopefully, it was a lesson learned.”
The Gators opened the second inning with two doubles off Tidwell, the second being an RBI ground-rule double that put Florida up 1-0. He recovered with two outs to end the inning, and the Vols responded in the bottom of the frame.
The Vols loaded the bases with nobody out on two walks and a double, before Liam Spence drew a walk to force in a run. They would only get one run there, as both Logan Steenstra and Max Ferguson struck out with multiple runners on. Those stranded runners loom large in a one-run loss.
After a scoreless third, Florida took the lead once again in the fourth. Jacob Young hit a two-run home run that just cleared the left field wall. The Vols still showed some fight, with a three-run rally in the bottom of the frame to take the lead.
Steenstra continued his hot week with a double, and later came around to score on a wild pitch. The next batter, Spence, walked, putting a man on first with one out for Ferguson.
The second baseman lined the 1-1 pitch up the middle, and the centerfielder, Jud Fabian, booted the ball. Spence scored from first on the error, and Ferguson made it to third. Jake Rucker then drove in Ferguson on a groundout, and the Vols had a 4-3 lead.
They continued to pile it on Florida. In the bottom of the fifth, Connor Pavolony launched a deep, two-run shot to left center, his first home run of the season. The Vols had a 6-3 lead, which was their largest of the day.
Both Ferguson and Pavolony looked more like their old selves this weekend. Ferguson went 3-for-11 with two walks and two runs scored. In addition to his home run, Pavolony also had an RBI hit yesterday. They were more aggressive at the plate, and made consistently better contact.
“Just trying to do anything I can to help the team win,” Ferguson said on his weekend. “I think, cumulatively as a team, we all have that kind of approach. Just doing whatever we can to put some W’s up there for us.”
After the fifth inning, the Tennessee offense shut down. The Vols went down in order in the sixth and seventh, and though they put the tying run on base in the last two frames, they couldn’t get him in. Christian Scott, who came in for Florida in the fifth, was the major reason for this. He had the Vols reeling over 4.2 innings, surrendering one hit and one walk to six strikeouts.
With Tennessee’s bats stifled, Florida slowly got back in the game. The Gators got a run in the seventh on Kirby McMullen’s RBI groundout, but the biggest blow came in the next inning.
Sean Hunley relieved Camden Sewell to start the eighth, and started strong, striking his first batter out. His outing took a turn for the worst, as the next three batters both recorded a hit, capped by pinch hitter Kris Armstrong’s go-ahead, three-run homer off Hunley.
He struck the next batter out, and Redmond Walsh finished the inning, but the damage was done. The Gators would win 7-6, and Hunley was tagged for his second loss of the season.
For as strong of a weekend as Tennessee played, they finished just short on Sunday. The Vols left nine men on base today which was their highest total of the weekend. There were some bright spots, the before-mentioned Steenstra, Ferguson and Pavolony all looked good at the plate, and Connor Housley was solid in his first SEC appearance, but this game will be viewed for what could have been.
The Vols could have swept Florida for the first time since 2001, but they dropped the finale. They could have extended their lead in the SEC East, but they fell into a tie for first with Vanderbilt at 9-3.
Even with today’s disappointment, as Tennessee approaches the meat of its schedule, its focus remains just playing baseball. The Vols will travel to Western Carolina Tuesday for a midweek matchup, before hosting No. 1 Vanderbilt next weekend.
“Just playing, man. It’s about that time of year,” Vitello said. “We’re marching towards May. And May, more than any other month, should be where just play . . . there’s not better time to just play. And that’s what you do. You might as well get a running start at that thing.”