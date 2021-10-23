Vols in top five after first round of Georgia Collegiate
The Tennessee men’s golf team ended day one at the Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate in fifth place, after three golfers carded under par days on Friday.
Tyler Johnson, Jake Hall and Spencer Cross led the way for the Big Orange, as they propelled the team to shoot 7-under on the day. Johnson and Hall each brought in 3-under par scores, while Cross scored a 2-under par.
Hall and Johnson are tied for 10th place entering round two on Saturday. Friday’s round marked Hall’s lowest round of the fall and tied for Johnson’s best this season.
As a member of Tennessee’s lineup this season, Johnson has now shot par or better in each of his four rounds. Hall now has eight rounds of par or better this fall, between team competition and a pair of individual tournaments. He put in a team high five birdies in the first round on Friday.
Like his fellow teammate Johnson, Cross also carded his fourth straight round of par or better, shooting 2-under. Cross enters round two on Saturday tied for 14th place.
Bryce Lewis brought in the final counting round for the Vols, after shooting 1-over, which put him in 36th place through round one. Hunter Walcott shot 4-over in round one and is tied for 63rd place.