The No. 16 Tennessee baseball team completed the sweep of Arkansas Pine-Bluff Wednesday night, in a 14-6 rout. After scoring 21 runs last night, including an 11-run eighth, the Vols (5-0) started quick in the first inning against UAPB (0-2).
The first four Vols to bat all reached base in the bottom of the first. Liam Spence led off with a double, Christian Scott walked and then Jake Rucker drove them both home on a two-run triple. The next batter, Luc Lipcius, unloaded the next pitch over the right field wall for his first home run of the season. The Vols took a 4-0 lead before the Golden Lions recorded an out.
Tennessee scored four more runs in the inning, on a Kyle Booker single, a two-run error and a sacrifice fly from Scott.
Tennessee’s starter Mark McLaughlin looked sharp in his season debut. He pitched three innings and gave up just one hit and no walks. McLaughlin had the Golden Lions fishing all afternoon, striking out six in his outing.
Sophomore Drew Gilbert, a two-way player who homered twice on Saturday, came on in relief of McLaughlin in the fourth inning, making his season debut on the mound.
“It was honestly good to get back out there,” Gilbert said on his performance. “Especially with it being a year or so since I’ve been out there in a real game.”
Gilbert looked just as sharp as McLaughlin did. He threw two scoreless innings, allowing just one hit and striking out three. Gilbert did hit one batter, but he escaped a small jam in his final inning.
After the eight-run, first inning barrage, the Vols were quieted for a few frames. Jace Mapston relieved UAPB starter Jordan Jones, and held Tennessee in check until the fourth inning.
Mapston walked two batters, and then surrendered a three-run home run to Evan Russell. Russell had been held out of the starting lineup nursing a wrist injury until tonight, but appeared to be in good shape as he cranked a moonshot to left.
“I’ve been itching to get out there,” Russell said. “But (Jeff Wood), has done a great job, our trainer, of having me prepared. He’s working just as hard as me, trying to get this thing healthy. It’s on the come up. I’m starting to feel like I’m ready.”
Tennessee struck again in the fifth, scoring a run on an error and another sacrifice fly from Kyle Booker, their fourteenth run of the day. They would not score again, as Arkansas Pine-Bluff’s pitching held the Vols in check for the rest of the night.
The Golden Lions’ first runs of the day came in the sixth inning, a two-run double off Tennessee reliver Hollis Fanning.
UAPB continued to show late life, refusing to go down without a fight. They added three runs in the eighth and one in the ninth, but could not complete the comeback.
The Vols were a force to be reckoned with on offense in this midweek series. They scored 35 runs in two games, and the eight in the first inning tonight was the most to start a Tennessee game since 2018. Russell led the squad tonight, going 2-3 with three runs and three RBI.
UAPB is a much weaker opponent than Tennessee will normally see, but the confidence it gained from the sweep was important to carry into the tougher portion of the schedule.
“I think it basically is an affirmation for the work they’ve put in, Tennessee head coach Tony Vitello said. “Some guys have put in extra swings in the cage, or out on the field. You don’t want to not see some sort of positive feedback on the scoreboard.”
On the pitching side of things, Tennessee got some solid work out of a couple guys. As mentioned earlier, McLaughlin and Gilbert impressed Vitello, but so did Connor Housley, who came into a bases-loaded, no-out jam, and held the Golden Lions to just a run on a fielder’s choice.
Three other freshmen pitchers made their collegiate debut tonight, Fanning, Shawn Scott and Brock Lucas, though to mixed results. Scott had the best night of the trio, as he threw a scoreless inning. Fanning gave up two runs in his inning of work, and Lucas allowed three runs without recording an out.
The Vols have had a plethora of players make their respective debuts in the last two games to mixed results. Vitello said that sometimes the best thing is to get it over with, no matter the result.
“For the most part, everyone that got their first action handled it well,” Vitello said. “A couple guys are going to be itching to get back out there, cause it didn’t go so well. If anything, everybody needs to be glad to have it behind them, and move on to the next rep.”
Overall, it was a solid series for the Vols. They handled a significantly weaker opponent, and have plenty of momentum heading into a four-game weekend series against Indiana State. Game one is set for 4:30 p.m. ET this Friday.