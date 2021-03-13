The No. 14 Tennessee baseball team defeated UNC Greensboro 14-9 Saturday night, rallying from both a three-run and four-run deficit to complete the comeback. The Vols (13-3) clinched the series with tonight’s win over the Spartans (10-4).
For the second time this week, senior lefthander Will Heflin started for the Vols and wasn't effective. After a scoreless first inning, he allowed three runs in the second, capped off with a two-run home run from UNCG’s Josh Madole.
Heflin did not record an out in the third inning, as he walked the first batter and surrendered a second two-run home run, this time to Hogan Windish, before being pulled. His season ERA ballooned from 1.69 to 4.50 after allowing six earned runs in 2.0 innings.
“It’s never the plan to have your starter struggle,” Tennessee head coach Tony Vitello said on Heflin’s start. “But also, Will wasn’t supposed to start last weekend. And then we asked a lot of him by trying to go get three outs in the first inning over at Charlotte, while still starting this Saturday. And we’re facing a good hitting team, as I mentioned last night, and it just didn’t go great for him.”
Elijah Pleasants relieved Heflin in the third inning, but gave up two runs before ending the inning. All told, UNC Greensboro had seven early runs, and Tennessee was looking at another long day for its bullpen.
The Vols turned to Mark McLaughlin to start the fourth inning, and he gave his team an extremely important outing. He silenced the Spartans for 5.0 innings, which kept Tennessee close enough to rally.
“I felt really good when I first came in,” McLaughlin said. “And I felt like the energy in the dugout was helping me with that, cause we started seeing momentum. So I think that really helped to my performance.”
McLaughlin was effective up until the very end, until he allowed two runs in the ninth inning. Those two runs taint his final line slightly, but his effort to keep UNCG in check was crucial for Tennessee’s comeback.
“He changed the whole game,” Vitello said on McLaughlin. “I mean, I hate for him that he gave up two runs. It’s easy to look at it now, and say we left him in too long, but if I’m watching that game on TV, I don’t want to see McLaughlin come out of the game ever, with how he was throwing the baseball. Just another really good outing by him, that’s all he’s done ever since he’s been here.”
Tennessee was already trailing 3-0 when it first cracked the scoreboard in the second inning. The Vols opened the frame with two hits, and Jackson Greer drove in a run in with a sacrifice fly. Two more RBIs from Liam Spence and Pete Derkay tied the game at 3-3 before the end of the second.
The Vols added a run in both the fourth and fifth innings. Luc Lipcius homered and Jordan Beck singled in a run to cut their deficit to 7-5.
Tennessee scored six runs in the sixth inning to take the lead. Max Ferguson drove in a run on a triple, and Greer knocked in his second run in with a groundout. Drew Gilbert hit an RBI single, Jordan Beck walked with the bases loaded, and Lipcius capped off the rally with a two-run single to take an 11-7 advantage.
The Vols continued to pile on their lead in the next inning. Derkay and Gilbert both drove in runs, and Jake Rucker stole home for the team’s 14th run of the day, matching their second-highest run total of the season.
Eight of the nine Vols in the srarting lineup had at least one hit, and four had three or more. Derkay led the team with a 4-5 day, drilling a double and totaling two RBIs.
“I just went out there today and tried to put a good swing on the ball,” Derkay said. “Have quality at-bats, and didn’t really worry about the results, let them take care of themselves. And I had a pretty good day.”
Lipcius was 3-5 with a home run and three RBIs, Spence was 3-5 with an RBI triple and Rucker went 3-4 with two runs scored.
Tennessee looks to complete the sweep of UNC Greensboro tomorrow at 1 p.m. ET. Freshman Blade Tidwell is slated to start for the Vols in the series finale, which will be broadcast on SEC Network +.