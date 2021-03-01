The Tennessee men’s baseball team has found someone to play on Wednesday. The team announced it has added a game with in-state rival Austin Peay, scheduled for March 3.
The game will replace the originally scheduled matchup with Dayton. The Flyers announced earlier this afternoon their decision to pull out of the game for undisclosed reasons.
The Vols have opened the 2021 season to a 7-2 record, most recently splitting a four-game weekend series with Indiana State. Austin Peay is 1-5 in the young season, dropping its first five contests before winning its game Sunday against Army-West Point.
The makeup game will be played at Austin Peay, in Clarkesville, Tennessee. First pitch is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on ESPN+.