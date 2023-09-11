Tennessee volleyball wrapped up a solid road trip, going 2-0 against Loyala Chicago and Marquette.
Morgahn Fingall and Caroline Kerr earned SEC honors after the successful weekend. Fingall earned SEC Player of the Week and SEC Offensive Player of the Week honors, while Kerr was named SEC Setter of the Week.
Fingall averaged 6.57 points per set and 5.71 kills per set during her dominant stretch. She led the SEC in both marks while swinging .421. She she recorded 46 points, 40 kills, 10 digs, seven blocks and two aces in seven sets.
This is her sixth time winning SEC Offensive Players of the Week and fourth time winning SEC Player of the Week.
Kerr, the Lady Vols setter, averaged 14.14 assists per set. The mark led the SEC and was 2.56 higher than the next closest player. The redshirt freshman led the Lady Vols offense that hit .389 during the two weekend contests and averaged 16.86 kills per set.
It is the first time Kerr has been named SEC Setter of the Week. She earned honors last week, being tabbed SEC Freshman of the Week.
"The offensive numbers were impressive this weekend," Lady Vols head coach Eve Rackham Watt said. "It doesn’t happen without our ability to control the first and second contact. I thought Caroline set two great matches. And Morgahn and Jenaisya were outstanding in terms of not only their production but their efficiency."
Both Fingall and Kerr helped lead Tennessee over two tough opponents in Marquette and Loyola Chicago. For their weekend performance, Tennessee jumped to No. 15 in the AVCA rankings.
The Lady Vols return to Knoxville to face Chicago State and Evansville this Thursday and Friday.
"I have been proud of this team well before this past weekend," Rackham Watt. "They have continued to put themselves into a position to be successful and keep working to improve. There is a lot of drive and a lot of belief. I think every week, we are building trust and those are the things I am proud of. We have a group who is invested and wants to be great."
