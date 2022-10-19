The Lady Vols are learning how to play without one of their top offensive contributors.
Senior Morgahn Fingall was out this past weekend against Arkansas with a thumb injury. The length of her injury is unknown.
Her absence leaves a big hole on the court for the Lady Vols. Fingall leads Tennessee and the SEC in kills, averaging 4.11 kills per set. She has 267 kills on the year.
Emily Merrick replaced Fingall on the court in Fayetteville. Merrick was second in kills for the Lady Vols on the weekend, tallying 11 on Friday and six on Saturday.
With Fingall's status unknown, head coach Eve Rackham Watt is hoping for someone else to step up.
“Emily Merrick had a great weekend (against Arkansas),” Rackham Watt said. “She was able to play on the left and the right for us, something she has trained pretty much since she got here to do.”
Merrick has been in Tennessee’s program since 2019. The redshirt junior has seen playing time on the hardwood since she was a sophomore.
For Rackham Watt, Merrick’s experience in the system gives her some peace of mind.
“I feel good about the fact that if we do have to play somebody for Morgahn (Fingall), we’re playing somebody with experience, who has been in our system for a while,” Rackham Watt said.
Outside hitter Erykah Lovett has been a spark on Tennessee’s offense as of late. The sophomore transfer from Long Beach State came into the weekend at Fayetteville averaging 4.35 kills per set. She is 10th overall in the SEC in kills this year, averaging 3.59 kills per set. She is second in kills for Tennessee with 255.
Lovett believes that everyone on the offense has to make up for Fingall’s absence.
“I think that the people that are involved in the offense all know that we need to score one or two more points in Morgahn (Fingalls’) absence,” Lovett said. “We need to be a little more efficient this upcoming weekend.”
For most of the year, Tennessee has relied on both Fingall and Lovett for their offense. Merrick is third in kills on the season for Tennessee, with 82 kills.
With the massive loss in offensive production in Fayetteville, Tennessee dropped both matches to Arkansas in three-set sweeps.
“I think our passing game struggled quite a bit,” Rackham Watt said. “We weren’t as good offensively as we had been in matches we have won.”
Against Arkansas, Tennessee got out-killed 39-50 on Friday and 34-46 on Saturday. Lovett led the Lady Vols in kills with 14 on Friday and 15 on Saturday.
While Rackham Watt is hopeful Fingall will be available to play in the Lady Vols next match at Auburn, her status remains unknown.
For Tennessee to succeed without Fingall, Lovett believes they need to learn to play without her.
“Obviously Morgahn (Fingall) was a staple in our offense,” Lovett said. “Figuring out how to navigate that, and incorporating people who know when it’s your turn, it’s your turn, so make the best of it.”
