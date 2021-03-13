Tennessee volleyball continued its hot streak against Arkansas (11-8) Saturday, winning the match 3-1 in four sets, 18-25, 25-20, 25-13, 25-21. With this victory, the Lady Vols capture their third win in a row and improve to 9-6 on the season.
The Lady Vols stumbled out of the gate early in their first road match of the spring season. Despite tying the first set at 12 apiece, Arkansas stormed ahead to take a 17-16 lead before finishing strong on an 8-2 run to claim set one for the Razorbacks. Arkansas freshman outside hitter Taylor Head proved especially difficult for Tennessee’s defense during this run, scoring two of the final three points to solidify the set victory for the Razorbacks.
In set two, Lily Felts and the Lady Vols hit their stride. This set was the closest of the day for the two teams, who saw the score tied at 20 before Tennessee put together five straight kills to take set two in convincing fashion, 25-20. Seven of Felts’ 16 kills on the day came in set two.
Set three was not as competitive. Arkansas led early before surrendering the lead 5-4, which opened the floodgates to a 20-9 scoring split in favor of the Lady Vols. This scoring run included another five straight point stretch to finish the explosive set, 25-13. Freshman Jasmine Brooks was especially dominant for the Lady Vols early in set three, notching five kills to start Tennessee’s scoring run.
Brooks and Morgahn Fingall shined for the Lady Vols throughout the match, but nowhere was their presence felt more than in set four. Thirteen of the Lady Vols’ 25 points needed to win the match came from the star duo, and when given an opportunity, they leapt at it. Behind them, as well as clutch contributions from Ava Bell and Danielle Mahaffey late, the Lady Vols were able to hold onto their 19-13 lead and win the final set of the match, 25-20.
The Lady Vols now look ahead to Sunday’s rematch against the Razorbacks, with first serve set for 3 p.m. ET in Fayetteville. As with today’s contest, the match will be available for streaming on SEC Network +.