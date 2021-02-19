Tennessee Volleyball announced Friday the postponement of its weekend series against Ole Miss. The matches were previously twice rescheduled due to inclement winter weather in Oxford and much of the southern states.
This serves as the Lady Vols’ second postponement of the season after their would-be spring season opener against Texas A&M was halted due to COVID-19 concerns within the Aggies’ program.
“We are certainly disappointed in having to postpone matches this weekend at Ole Miss,” head coach Eve Rackham said. “Unfortunately, there was not a safe way to travel to Oxford based on the weather conditions…our team will now turn its attention to Florida.”
Tennessee’s upcoming series against Florida (10-2) is scheduled for Thursday and Friday next week at Thompson-Boling arena. Like Tennessee, Florida will also be coming off a weekend series postponement against Mississippi State due to the same inclement weather.