The Lady Vols took both matches this weekend against South Carolina in Thompson-Boling Arena.
Tennessee won a five set thriller on Saturday (25-27, 25-20, 25-22, 21-25, 15-13). The Lady Vols followed up their performance with a sweep on Sunday (25-15, 26-24, 25-22).
Tennessee’s defense came alive on Saturday. The Lady Vols set a new season high in blocks, tallying 21 against the Gamecocks.
Erykah Lovett led Tennessee’s offense on Saturday, tying her career-high in kills with 21. The sophomore also had 14 digs, earning her sixth double-double of the year. Morgahn Fingall was second on the team in kills, with 15. Fingall also had a double-double on Saturday, gathering 15 digs.
After an up-and-down match for Tennessee, the Lady Vols’ block came up big in the fifth set. Tennessee tallied six blocks in the last set to come away with a win in the match. 6-foot-6 middle blocker Klaudia Pawlik ended Saturday with a career-high 10 blocks.
The Lady Vols followed up their win on Saturday with a dominant performance on Sunday. As a team, Tennessee hit .385%. The Lady Vols had another good day blocking, out-blocking the Gamecocks 7-2.
It was all Tennessee on Sunday, with South Carolina committing 21 errors over the three sets. The Gamecocks were held to just .181% hitting offensively.
Fingall led Tennessee offensively on Sunday, tallying 18 kills and hitting .571% in the match. Jasmine Brooks also had a good match for the Lady Vols offensively. The junior finished with eight kills and hit .421%.
Tennessee looks to continue its momentum when the Lady Vols travel to Fayetteville for a two-match series next weekend.
