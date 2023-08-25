Tennessee volleyball began its season in the win column, knocking off Texas State on Friday in three sets (25-19, 25-18, 25-15). The win is the first of three games the Lady Vols will play in the Tennessee Classic this weekend in Knoxville.
“It was a really good way to open the season,” Tennessee head coach Eve Rackham Watt said. “I thought Texas State was really good and really well-coached and they put a lot of pressure on us to do things differently and find different answers.”
Morghan Fingall led Tennessee with 13 kills on .290 hitting. Eryka Lovett followed with nine kills on .273 hitting. The Lady Vols had 47 kills on the night to just 24 for Texas State.
“There was a lot of excitement about the first match, and I could tell,” Rackham Watt said. “We went out pretty amped up to start the match and once we set in, I thought we played really well but Texas State was good. They dug a ton of balls, they put up a really nice, disciplined block. They made us work for points, both receiving and just attacking. But a good start for this team definitely.”
Tennessee came out with energy in the first set, feeding off of the crowd at Food City Center. The Lady Vols used a 6-0 run to go up by a score of 15-11 and never looked back, winning the first set 25-19.
The first set also saw Tennessee commit six serving errors to Texas State’s one.
“I think there was definitely more excitement than jitters because they were so ready to play all day,” Rackham Watt said. “The ball comes off the hand a little more than you wanted (when you are that excited) and maybe trying to do a little too much too soon. But the flip side of that is that we had four or five aces in the first set. We are going to serve for points.”
The second set started a little slower for Tennessee, but they responded with a 6-0 run to go up by a score of 7-3. Later in the set, back-to-back kills by Lovett put the Lady Vols up 20-14 and provided momentum that Tennessee rode to a 25-18 win.
The third and final set saw Texas State use a 4-0 run to cut Tennessee’s lead to 18-13 and cause them to take a timeout. After this timeout the Lady Vols responded with a 5-0 run of their own, effectively ending the game. Tennessee took the third set 25-15.
“A lot of excitement to start off our season at home and people were just really ready to get started,” Fingall said after the game.
Fingall is entering her last season as a volunteer and is taking on a leadership role with the team. She is tasked with helping put together the puzzle of all the new players and returning starters.
“We have a pretty good leadership group on our team,” Fingall said. “Just knowing that I have been here for a long time and I know when I am stepping up into that role that I have to be that voice and knowledge base for the team.”
On Saturday, Tennessee takes on Marist at 12:30 p.m. EST and UT Martin at 6:30 to close out the Tennessee Classic.
