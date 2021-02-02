The weekend volleyball series between the Tennessee and Texas A&M, the spring season opener, has been postponed.
The two squads were slated to play their first series of the spring season on Friday and Saturday. The postponement follows positive COVID-19 tests from within the Texas A&M athletic department following contact tracing protocol as mandated by the NCAA and SEC. This marks the Lady Vols’ and Aggies first virus related hitch this year.
The NCAA has allotted a week at the end of the spring season for rescheduling purposes that the two schools will look to take advantage of in lieu of the recent development.
The Lady Vols (4-4) now look forward to February 12th for their first weekend series of the spring season against Mizzou (8-2) in Knoxville.