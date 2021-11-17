Coming off back-to-back losses, the Tennessee volleyball team looks to finish its season off strong against Alabama in its last two home games of the regular season. The team will welcome back former Lady Vols Thursday on Alumni Night and then celebrate the team’s six seniors Friday on Senior Night.
“I think we’re super locked in,” junior libero Madison Bryan said. “We were super close last week but close isn’t winning, it's still a loss. I feel we’re focused in practice and with it being alumni weekend and then senior night, there’s no other option than to win this weekend.”
Tennessee (17-8, 9-6 SEC) struggled to get going early against MSU last week. The Lady Vols dropped both of their opening sets and always found their groove later on in the previous weekend series. In the first matchup, graduate student Breanna Runnels shined, notching a double-double with 21 kills and 11 digs. Game two saw junior Morgahn Fingall go off with 22 kills and 6 digs.
The Lady Vols will need production from all of their star players to come out on top this week. At home, Tennessee has been nothing short of dominant. The team holds a stellar record of 10-3 while at Thompson-Boling Arena.
“We come into a home match with a mindset that we have the advantage,” Bryant said. “We need to use that and go all out. It’s definitely a different feel when you are away versus home. The exciting part is that you are playing in front of your family and friends. There’s a certain level of pride that goes with that and I think it takes us to another level.”
Alabama (10-16 2-12 SEC) has been struggling lately, as the team is currently on a six-game losing streak. Most recently it was swept in a two-game series against Arkansas, both in four sets. Tennessee beat Arkansas earlier in the season, winning 3-1 and 3-0 respectively.
The Tide’s roster is relatively young, with the starting lineup featuring no seniors. Alabama is led by junior right-side hitter Kennedy Muckelroy with 230 kills on the season. Defensively, freshman Shaye Eggleston leads the team with 130 digs. Alabama sports just a .180 hitting percentage on the season. Alabama will look to snap its losing streak with an upset road victory.
The last time these two teams met was in 2020, where Tennessee split the series 1-1 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Fingall and Felts were instrumental offensively in the team’s win last year leading the way in terms of kills. Middle blocker Danielle Mahaffey led the team in blocks with 7 on the night.
This time the matchup will be played out in Knoxville. The last time Alabama played in TBA the Lady Vols swept the series in three sets. The opening pitch is 6:30 p.m. EST and will also be streamed on SEC Network+.