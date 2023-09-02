Tennessee improved to 5-0 after sweeping Boston College (25-14, 25-16, 25-10) on Friday night in their second and final game in San Diego.
“I was happy about the fact we went into the match so determined and focused on getting a job done,” Tennessee head coach Eve Rackham Watt said. “It can be a challenge coming off a big win last night with a quick turnaround and I liked the way we approached the match.”
Once again, the Lady Vols did not have much trouble with winning a match as quickly as they can. They have won four of their first five games in just three sets. Tennessee hit .369% for the game, while Boston College hit an abysmal -0.020%.
Tennessee was led offensively by Keondreya Granberry and Morgahn Fingall. Granberry finished with 11 kills on .667%. Meanwhile Fingall had 9 kills while hitting .318%.
Tennessee came out swinging in the first set and shot out to an 8-1 lead. This fast start set the tone for what would be a dominant evening for the Lady Vols offense. Boston college would rebound and cut the Tennessee lead to four at 12-8. Klaudia Pawlik ended the first set with one of her three kills on the day and Tennessee won 25-14.
Boston College fared slightly better in the second set but not enough to seriously threaten the Lady Vols. The second set saw Tennessee get its highest hitting percentage of the day with .462%. Tennessee started the set with a 5-1 lead and rode that momentum all the way to a 25-16 victory.
The third set saw Boston College’s worst offensive performance of the night. Tennessee started the set with a 5-1 lead just like the second set began. Later a 7-0 run made it 21-8 and Tennessee won the set 25-10.
In another big performance, Tennessee setter Caroline Kerr hit a perfect 1.000% and spearheaded Tennessee’s offensive cohesiveness.
“She gets better every match,” Rackham Watt said of Kerr. “She’s still young as a setter but she does not play young. She is consistent and is such a competitive kid and there is a lot of trust in her from the coaching staff in her to run the offense.”
Tennessee leaves San Diego with two wins and now looks ahead to their showdown with top-ranked and undefeated Wisconsin in Madison. It will be the Lady Vols’ toughest test of the season to date.
“I like the way we are serving and that will be very important against a physical team like Wisconsin,” Rackham Watt said. “I thought our blocking got better the last couple days too. This group is excited and ready to go play in a great environment and learn something about themselves.”
