No. 18 Tennessee continued to march through their schedule on Sunday with a win at No. 24 Marquette in three sets (25-19, 25-22, 25-22). The win improves Tennessee’s record to 7-1 on the season and likely means another jump up in the polls when they are released later this week.
The Lady Vols continue to show they are improving every week and are up to any task in front of them. Even away from home, Tennessee has played with a great deal of poise and the experience in close games.
Morgahn Fingall once again led Tennessee with 18 kills and while hitting .471. Jenaisya Moore followed with 15 kills with a .481 hitting percentage.
Tennessee had 56 kills as a team with a .429 percentage and held Marquette to only 34 kills on .247 hitting.
Tennessee made a statement in the first set by establishing themselves as the better prepared team. The Lady Vols showed the Marquette crowd that they had come to play with a 7-2 start. Tennessee established a reliable rhythm in the first set that they would up end carrying with them throughout the rest of the match.
The Lady Vols steadily added to their lead in the first set, increasing it to 14-9 and then 19-14. Tennessee has had plenty of experience in situations at the end of sets when the game is tight.
On Friday against Loyola Chicago, Tennessee won three out of four sets. Each set saw both teams score over 20 points and gave Tennessee plenty of late game experience. The Lady Vols continued to control the game and won the first set against Marquette 25-19.
The second set saw more competitive play as the two ranked teams continued to feel each other out. Tennessee squeaked out an 11-10 lead to get things underway in the second set. Marquette showed its resolve and got the score to a 16-16 tie. Tennessee was able to close strong and took a commanding 2-0 lead in the match after winning the set 25-22.
The third and final set started well for Tennessee as it jumped out to an 8-3 lead. That small cushion was held onto for a 17-13 lead, and later 23-19. Marquette refused to quit and cut the Tennessee lead to one point at 23-22. However, the Lady Vols’ late game experience prevailed and they won the set 25-22 to complete the sweep.
