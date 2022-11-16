The Lady Vols travel to Lexington on Wednesday to face No. 18 Kentucky in Memorial Coliseum.
Kentucky currently sits at No. 2 in the SEC and has won its last five matches coming into Wednesday.
“They're good, they’re experienced, and they’ve been playing really well,” head coach Eve Rackham Watt said.
Tennessee currently sits at No. 44 in the RPI rankings, and a win on Wednesday would boost the Lady Vols higher. Kentucky sits at No. 8 in the RPI rankings.
Historically, being ranked in the mid-40s puts you into the postseason conversation.
“We don’t really talk about them any differently than we talk about any other opponent,” Rackham Watt said about Kentucky.
Kentucky’s offense is run through setter Emma Grome. Grome averages 12.02 assists per set. The Wildcats are hitting almost .300 on the season.
“Service pressure will be big,” Rackham Watt said. “Also just defending the balls that we can, that we’re supposed to. We have to dig the ones we’re supposed to get, and the ones that are in our range. Hopefully, our block will help us out and make them make a couple mistakes. I think they’re going to get some kills, but we’re going to have to defend the ones we can.”
Kentucky opposite Reagan Rutherford leads the Wildcats on kills, with 315. She averages 4.09 kills per set, second-best in the SEC. Behind Rutherford, outside hitter Adanna Rollins puts down a lot of kills for the Wildcats. Rollins sits at 214 kills on the year, averaging 3.69 kills per set.
Despite Kentucky’s firepower, Rackham Watt has preached for the Lady Vols to focus on their side of the net.
“For us, it's continuing to focus on our side of the net, controlling the ball, our service pressure,” Rackham Watt said. “We’ve been talking a lot about controlling our touches and playing good, clean volleyball. That’s worked out well for us.”
On Tennessee’s side of the net, the Lady Vols will rely on the experience of three of its seniors on Wednesday. This will be Tennessee’s first trip to Lexington since 2020.
Senior Morgahn Fingall has been Tennessee’s offensive leader for most of the season. Fingall has put down a career-high 359 kills and averages 4.17 kills per set, ranking her as best in the SEC.
Senior setter Natalie Hayward has run Tennessee's offense in 2022. Bringing leadership to a young roster, Hayward has led the Lady Vols to a .260% hitting.
Danielle Mahaffey – who recently returned from a lower-leg injury – has brought a spark to Tennessee's defense. The senior’s block will have to show up in Lexington for the Lady Vols to succeed.
“We’re going to rely a lot on the experience of Natalie, and Morgahn, and Danielle. They’ve been there. I think they’re the only people on our team that have actually played against Kentucky in Kentucky. It’s been a while since we’ve been up there. So, leaning on them for the experience of playing on the road.
First-serve is set for 7 p.m. ET in Memorial Coleseum on Wednesday. In a month full of SEC matches, Kentucky is arguably the Lady Vols' biggest test of November.
“Kentucky’s having a great year, they’re tough, and they’re at home,” Rackham Watt said. “So, we’re going to have to be extra clean, and just doing the things we’ve been doing that have gotten us to this.”
