Tennessee lost their first match of the season against No. 1 Wisconsin in five sets (16-25, 23-25, 25-18, 25-20, 13-15). The Lady Vols drop to 5-1 on the season after their loss on Sunday to the Badgers in Wisconsin.
It was a hard-fought game between two teams. Tennessee entered at No. 24 earlier this week and showed why they deserve to remain there when the next poll is released. It took every ounce of effort for the Badgers to beat the Lady Vols, who refused to quit until the end.
“We played well enough to win but ultimately also well enough to lose,” Tennessee head coach Eve Rackham Watt said. “We were really good in some moments but didn’t make enough plays in the fifth set.”
Morgahn Fingall led Tennessee with 22 kills while hitting .204. Jenaisya Moore followed with 14 kills on .278 hitting. Tennessee had two more kills as a team than Wisconsin did (64-62).
The first set started very differently for Tennessee than their first five games did. Wisconsin came out and played like a team that deserved its number one ranking, jumping out to a 5-2 lead.
Wisconsin kept their foot on the gas and expanded the lead to 11-3 courtesy of a 5-0 run. The Lady Vols rebounded to cut the lead to two at 15-17. However, Wisconsin responded with seven straight points to close the set out and win 25-16.
The second set was a tight one and was fought hard by both teams. Tennessee played with desperation as they attempted to even the match at 1-1. After Wisconsin jumped out to another 5-2 lead, the Lady Vols responded and tied the game at 9 points apiece.
Wisconsin’s skill and discipline pushed the lead back out to five points. However, Tennessee was not going down easily and tied the game at 22. But it was Wisconsin’s composure and talent that prevailed, and a kill by the Badgers’ Anna Smrek gave Wisconsin the 25-23 win.
The third set saw Tennessee come out with an even greater sense of urgency. A 3-0 run early in the set caused the Lady Vols to take an early 4-3 lead, before racing out to a 15-11 advantage. They maintained this intensity for the duration of the set and won by a comfortable score of 25-18 to keep themselves alive in the match.
Tennessee continued their momentum from the third set into the fourth. Both teams fought hard and found themselves in a 10-10 stalemate. The competitive back and forth play continued to an 18-18 tie after a 4-0 run by the Badgers. But Tennessee was not ready to go home just yet and won the set 25-20 with a strong flurry of points.
The fifth and final set was a showdown between two teams trying their hardest. Wisconsin started fast and was up 6-1 before Tennessee tied it back up at 10. However, the Badgers made the necessary plays down the stretch and won 15-13 on a game-sealing kill by Sarah Franklin.
“I thought that we spread the ball around well but we didn’t hit a high enough percentage,” Rackham Watt said. “I really liked our fight that we showed after being down but we needed to close it out and we didn’t.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.