Tennessee looks to move to 9-7 (3-1) on the year as they host No. 15 Florida on Wednesday in Thompson-Boling Arena.
Both Florida and Tennessee are coming off bye weeks ahead of their matchup. Head Coach Eve Rackham Watt is happy with the team’s progress over the time off.
“We had a very specific plan for that week and a half of what we wanted to get better at and improve at. That was really our blocking and floor defense,” Rackham Watt said. “We spent an enormous amount of practice time on it everyday, and it’s gotten a little better everyday. The biggest thing is doing it against somebody who’s not us, and so I think that’s what we’re looking forward to seeing, is what shows up on Wednesday.”
Florida comes into the match ranked No. 15 and boasting a 10-3 (2-1) record. Florida is coming off a tough five-set loss to South Carolina, which ended their seven game win streak. Rackham Watt says the Gators will be a tough test for Tennessee.
“They’re experienced, they have a great outside hitter - the transfer that came in from Syracuse,” Rackham Watt said. “They’re big in the middle, they have an experienced Libero. Their freshman setter is doing a great job. They’re really good at every position, and they’re pretty experienced at every position. So, they’re a tough battle.”
As a team, Florida is hitting .265% and has 608 kills. Syracuse transfer Marina Markova has 134 kills for Florida, which is second on the team. The 6-foot-5 outside hitter is hitting .301 on the year. Sophomore Merritt Beason leads the Gators with 144 kills on the year. She is swinging .287% for Florida.
Rackham Watt believes as long as Tennessee controls the match and keeps Florida’s middle blockers at bay, the Lady Vols will find success.
“The biggest thing for us will be the serve-pass.” Rackham Watt said. “I know that’s pretty much always the answer, but we’re going to have to win the serving and passing battle.”
Offensively, Tennessee is led by senior Morgahn Fingall and sophomore Erykah Lovett. Fingall is swinging .279% for the Lady Vols, with 223 kills. Lovett has 177 kills, hitting .225%.
On top of continuing their offensive dominance, Rackham Watt is looking for Tennessee’s defense to step up against Florida.
“I think, for us, we’ve been working on our block defense,” Rackham Watt said. “We’re hoping that shows up Wednesday. We’ve got two young middle blockers, so trying to get them up to speed as much as we possibly can and kind of tie that into our floor defense as well.”
Sophomore Ashllyn King has replaced Paola Laborda as libero recently for the Lady Vols. King averages 2.13 digs per set and has 64 digs on the year. Oregon transfer Kylie Robinson is averaging 1.19 digs per set and has 25 on the year. She also has 25 assists and averages 1.19 assists per set, putting her at third on the team.
Tennessee faces off with Florida on Wednesday in Thompson-Boling Arena. First serve is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET and can be streamed on ESPNU.
