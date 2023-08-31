After a successful weekend in the Tennessee Classic, in which they went 3-0 and swept every opponent, the Lady Vols are preparing for their first road trip of the season.
It is not a short trip up the road for Tennessee. The Lady Vols are traveling all the way across the country to San Diego, California for a game against San Diego on Thursday night and Boston College on Friday night. Then, they will travel to Madison, Wisconsin to take on the number one team in the country on Sunday afternoon.
“When we schedule out-of-conference matches every year we are trying to play as tough of competition as we can,” head coach Eve Rackham Watt said. “It is important to us to get on the road and play against really good teams, and that prepares us well for the rest of the season and certainly the SEC season.”
Tennessee’s first opponent of the weekend, San Diego, started the season ranked No. 13 before dropping its three games of the season. They will look to get back in the win column against Tennessee on Thursday.
San Diego will be hosting Tennessee in its home arena, marking the Lady Vols’ first true road game of the year.
“You bond a lot on the road, so I think that is one nice benefit of traveling,” Rackham Watt said. “The other benefit is learning how to play in somebody else’s gym when it is tough. Whether it’s hostile crowds or different time zones, there is a number of challenges we are going to see over the next couple of matches.”
On Friday, the Lady Vols will take on Boston College in San Diego. The Eagles started their season 2-1 and provide the first chance for Tennessee in 2023 to play another Power Five school. On Sunday, they will play in top-ranked Wisconsin’s gym in a more hostile environment than they will experience in San Diego.
“It’s just different,” Rackham Watt said about going on the road. “Whether it’s the gym itself being different, the time changes, the fan base and the schedule for our players is all different. There are so many factors that make you uncomfortable, and that’s the biggest thing. Learning how to play when you’re uncomfortable.”
After having success in the first three games of the season, Tennessee will be tested by stronger competition and less friendly atmospheres than it experienced at its home gym in Food City Center.
A win against Wisconsin would validate Tennessee being ranked No. 24 in this week’s poll. A successful weekend would likely cause them to climb higher in the rankings and establish themselves as contenders in the SEC.
It is also a chance for the team to bond and grow together outside of the lines on the court.
“The more they can spend time with each other doing non-volleyball things, the better,” Rackham Watt said. “Whether it’s spending time at the beach or being roommates on the road, those relationships are formed organically, and that translates onto the floor.”
