Tennessee continued their winning ways on Thursday night at Food City Center with a victory over Chicago State in three sets (25-13, 25-14, 25-13).
No. 15 Tennessee improved to 8-1 on the year and is now on a three-game winning streak since losing a tight game on the road against Wisconsin.
The Lady Vols made sure that Chicago State was never able to gain too much confidence throughout the match. Chicago State came into the game 6-2 and was looking to pull off a signature win. Tennessee turned what could’ve been a trap game into a complete performance from start to finish.
“We are so focused on how to get better and make sure that we play the right way, it doesn’t really matter who we are playing or if it’s home or away,” Tennessee head coach Eve Rackham Watt said. “What matters most is if we are improving because there’s a lot of things we still need to get better at.”
Tennessee refused to let Chicago State relax and executed an aggressive offensive attack that led to 50 kills on a .392 hitting percentage. The Lady Vols defense was able to hold Chicago State’s offense in check and only allowed 24 kills while forcing 13 attacking errors.
“When I called that time out in the second set, we were actually winning the game, but we weren’t playing the way we needed to and we were losing focus,” Rackham Watt said. “Every game is an opportunity to get better, and we have to take advantage of it.”
Erykah Lovett was a noticeable presence for Tennessee on offense. She led the team with 12 kills on .391 hitting and set the tone in the first set with some strong early attacks.
“It was nice to have Erykah hit as well as she did tonight,” Rackham Watt said. “We’ve been trying to develop an offensive rhythm with her and utilize her range as an attacker.”
Setter Caroline Kerr was another bright spot for the Lady Vols. She had six kills on a perfect 1.000 hitting percentage to go along with her 31 assists.
“Our offense continues to be really good,“ Rackham Watt said. “Caroline did a really nice job of running the offense, spreading the ball around and giving all of our players different looks.”
Kerr continued to set up players like Lovett and Morgahn Fingall with great shots that they were able to capitalize on. The offense was flowing to the point where Kerr herself was able to get in on the action.
“Me being able to make plays on offense like that as a setter is just a testament to our passing,” Kerr said. “Me scoring just frees up our hitters even more, and that’s what I want to do is get them the best looks possible.”
Tennessee was able to remain focused throughout the game and not let Chicago State establish a rhythm and put together runs. This cohesive approach starts with star players like Fingall and Lovett and spreads throughout the rest of the roster. The Lady Vols’ focus is part of the reason they are having such a successful season.
“I think cohesion comes over time and we build it through trust,” Kerr said. “Trust is something that we assume is going to be there because we know we cannot take it for granted. We know we have to come in the gym every day and keep building upon our trust with each other.”
