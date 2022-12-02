Tennessee fell in five sets to Purdue (25-14, 14-25, 25-22, 22-25, 11-15) on Friday in Louisville, Kentucky. With the loss, Tennessee’s season comes to an end.
Morgahn Fingall led the Lady Vols with 25 kills on .333 hitting. Keondreya Granberry had nine kills on .500 hitting. Tennessee hit .222 as a team.
The Lady Vols came out firing in the first set, winning 25-14. Tennessee dominated the set from start to finish, hitting .432 and putting down 17 kills. Fingall led the charge with seven kills, hitting .700.
The Lady Vols had 19 digs in the first set and held the Boilermakers to a .154 hitting.
Set two went exactly the opposite for the Lady Vols, as they dropped the set 14-25. Tennessee was outkilled 16-10.
Set three was a lot scrappier than the first two. Purdue rattled off an 8-1 run in set three to tie the set up at 18 a piece.
Ashlynn King made sure Tennesee wouldn’t lose the set, getting a crucial dig and serving the final three points as the Lady Vols finished on a 4-0 run to take the set 25-22.
Fingall was up to 15 kills at the end of set three. Tennessee hit .079 in the third set compared to Purdue’s .029.
Set four saw Purdue come out victorious 25-22. The Lady Vols out-killed the Boilermakers 16-15, but Purdue was much more efficient hitting at .343.
Tennessee couldn’t overcome Purdue’s early lead in set five and fell 15-11. The Lady Vols fought back in the end, winning a challenge and gaining momentum, but it wasn’t enough.
Tennessee finishes the 2022 campaign 17-14 (11-7).
