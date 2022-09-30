The Lady Vols are using their bye week to prepare for the rest of the SEC schedule.
After splitting games with Texas A&M this past weekend in College Station, Tennessee doesn’t have another match until No. 14 Florida comes to Thompson Boling Arena on Oct. 5.
For head coach Eve Rackham Watt, the timing of this break presents a unique opportunity for the Lady Vols. Having played three SEC matches already, Tennessee is able to correct some mistakes they have made early in the season.
“I guess if you have your preference, you’d probably rather it (bye week) early than late,” Rackham Watt said. “But also having had a couple of matches, you know it’s not like we’ve only played one or two, we’ve gotten to play three, which is a pretty significant amount to still get that break. You feel good about the timing of it. I know Florida has a break as well, they’re not playing until they play us, so, you know, that’ll be interesting. And then we get another one kind of later in the month, I think at the end of October we have another break as well. I guess we’ll see which one I prefer.”
Coming into the bye week, Tennessee is 8-7 (2-1) on the year.
Sophomore Erykah Lovett, hot off a career week, believes the break will benefit the Lady Vols as they prepare for the rest of the SEC gauntlet.
“I feel like the bye week is really good for us,” Lovett said. “We can, kind of like, slow things down, things that the team needs to work on and understand better.”
In Tennessee’s three SEC matches, the Lady Vols are 2-1. The lone loss was in game one of the series against Texas A&M. Over those three matches, Tennessee is averaging 36.3 kills a match. The Lady Vols have hit .356% in SEC play.
For Rackham Watt, the break shortly after the beginning SEC play has allowed them to gather information and identify Tennessee’s weaknesses.
“For us, you feel fortunate to get a break this early in the conference season after also having played three matches,” Rackham Watt said. “So we’re able to kind of gather a lot of information about where we are against our conference opponents and things to work on. So, you know, we’ve taken a look at our last couple of matches and felt like our block defense needs to be addressed, and we could do that at a little bit of a higher level. So we’ve had a good amount of practice addressed to that.”
In their lone loss in SEC play, Tennessee out-blocked Texas A&M 9-6 but committed eight block errors. Tennessee had five block errors in their win versus Texas A&M on Sunday. On the year, Tennessee is out blocking opponents 117.5-95.
Freshman middle blocker Keondreya Granberry leads the Lady Vols with nine solo blocks and 35 block assists. Redshirt freshman Klaudia Pawlik is second on the team in blocks. The 6-foot-6 middle blocker has five solo blocks and 40 block assists.
The Lady Vols resume play on Oct. 5 when No. 14 Florida travels to Thompson Boling Arena. First serve is slated for 7 p.m. ET, and the match can be streamed on ESPN2.
