The 2023 volleyball season has arrived for Tennessee. The newly-named Food City Center is hosting the Tennessee Classic which includes the Lady Vols, Texas State, Marist and UT Martin. The tournament is scheduled for this Friday and Saturday and serves as a season-opening showcase for the Lady Vols.
Tennessee is looking to improve on a 2022 campaign that saw it finish 17-14 overall and 11-7 in SEC play. The Lady Vols also seek to secure a spot in the NCAA Tournament for the third consecutive year and the fourth time under the guidance of head coach Eve Rackham Watt.
The 2023 season brings a new level of excitement to the fanbase and heightened expectations for what the team might accomplish.
“This is by far our biggest roster we’ve had,” Rackham Watt said. “We’ve got 21 players this fall with a lot of depth. We’ve got a number of graduate students, so we’ve got an experienced group.”
Among this depth is returning All-SEC and All-American opposite Morgahn Fingall. Among the best players in the country, Fingall is expected to lead the Lady Vols and post similar numbers to her stellar 2022 season where she totaled 483 kills, 75 blocks and 38 aces. For her performance, she has garnered American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) Second Team All-America recognition.
“Morgahn (Fingall) has been such a fun player to coach and watch her journey and career," Rackham Watt said. "I think she is such a stable player, and she is really developed as a leader."
The Tennessee Classic begins a difficult schedule for the Lady Vols, and Rackham Watt embraces that fact.
“Our schedule this fall is challenging but we set it up that way on purpose,” Rackham Watt said. “The SEC gets better every single year, so preparing ourselves out of conference is really important.”
This tournament is the first chance for the Lady Vols to see where they stand as a team before the rest of their schedule is upon them. After weeks of scrimmaging and going at each other in practice, Watt said the team is ready to play some real competition.
“It’s been really fun to be in the gym with them and see where we are at to start the season,” Rackham Watt said. “We are looking forward to playing somebody else to learn about ourselves.”
The 2023 season will largely be defined by how Tennessee can make all these roster changes work and fit together. After an influx of freshmen and transfers, Rackham Watt has a puzzle to put together. Her ability to make the pieces fit goes a long way in determining what success the Lady Vols have when the season starts, and she is confident in the team’s ability to make it work.
“I think a lot of that work definitely happened this summer,” Rackham Watt said. “I thought our leaders did a great job incorporating the new players and the camaraderie and culture has been really strong.”
Tennessee takes on Texas State on Friday night at 6:30 p.m. EST. On Saturday, the Lady Vols will face Marist at 12:30 p.m. and UT Martin at 6:30 p.m. All games will take place in Food City Center.
